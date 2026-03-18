AV1 Robot Launches in India to Help Students Stay Connected to School During Extended Absence

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 18: India Market Entry (IME) is proud to launch AV1 in India. AV1 is an innovative telepresence robot designed to help students who are temporarily or for longer periods unable to attend school remain connected with their classrooms and peers. The introduction of AV1 marks an important step toward enabling inclusive and uninterrupted learning experiences for students across India.

Developed to bridge the gap between students and their classroom environment, AV1 allows children to virtually attend school through a robot placed on their classroom desk. Using a smartphone or tablet, the student can see and hear everything happening in the classroom in real time, allowing them to follow lessons and stay connected with teachers and classmates even when they cannot be physically present.

Through its market entry and expansion expertise, IME played a key role in bringing this globally recognized assistive technology to India, enabling schools, healthcare institutions, and education partners to adopt a solution that addresses both academic continuity and emotional well-being among students who are unable to be physically present in school.

Commenting on the launch, Dhiraj Trakru, Founder & CEO, India Market Entry (IME), said, "When a child cannot attend school for an extended period, the biggest loss is often the sense of belonging. With AV1, schools can ensure that students remain connected to their teachers, friends, and daily classroom life. At IME, we are proud to bring solutions like this to India that help schools support both learning and student well-being."

Adding to this, Petter Karal, Chief Growth Officer, No Isolation (the company behind the AV1), said, "School is not only about lessons; it is about belonging. Through AV1, our goal is to help students remain part of their classroom community even when they cannot attend in person. We are delighted to see AV1 introduced in India and look forward to supporting many more students in staying connected to their education and peers."

AV1 has been widely adopted in several international markets, where it has supported students experiencing extended absence from school by helping them remain socially connected and academically engaged with their schools.

With the increasing focus on inclusive education and digital learning in India, solutions like AV1 can play a crucial role in supporting students who face temporary or prolonged absence from classrooms due to medical conditions. IME aims to work closely with educational institutions, healthcare providers, and social organizations to expand the accessibility of this technology across the country.

For more information please visit - indiamarketentry.com/no-isolation.

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