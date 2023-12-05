Avinash College of Commerce Graduation Ceremony - "SNATAKOTSAV": November 27, 2023

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5: Avinash College of Commerce (ACC), premier institute offering Global Programs in Commerce and Management, hosted its Graduation Ceremony, "Snatakotsav," at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hyderabad. The event, held on November 27, 2023, marked a momentous occasion for the graduates and the academic community alike.

Established in 2013 with just one branch, Avinash College of Commerce has rapidly grown to encompass 12 branches, catering to over 20,000 students and fostering a community of 750 plus associates by offering courses viz., B.Com/BBA (Degree), MEC/CEC (Inter), CA/CMA/ACCA (Professional Courses) & 25+ Commerce Career Choices. "Snatakotsav" not only celebrated the achievements of the graduating class but also highlighted the remarkable journey of ACC in becoming a beacon of educational excellence.

The ceremony kicked off with an inspiring address by Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara, the Chairman of Avinash College of Commerce. Dr. Brahmadevara, a visionary leader, emphasized the pivotal role of perseverance, innovation, and ethical leadership in the field of commerce. His words resonated with the graduates, setting the tone for a ceremony that celebrated not only academic accomplishments but also the values that ACC instils in its students.

The esteemed Chief Guest for the occasion, Justice Surepalli Nanda, delivered an engaging speech encouraging the graduates to pursue their dreams with dedication. Her insights added a layer of inspiration, underlining the importance of determination in achieving professional success. Prof. Pappula Laxminarayana, Registrar of Osmania University, graced the event as a distinguished guest, offering motivational guidance to the graduating students for their future careers.

The ceremony brought together a diverse audience of faculty members, families, and friends who joined hands to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and pride as the graduates prepared to step into the next phase of their professional lives.

As a token of recognition for outstanding academic achievements, gold medals were awarded to the Overall Topper of Avinash College of Commerce, Branch Toppers from respective branches, and Stream Toppers for both B. Com and BBA courses. Certificates of Excellence were presented to the top 10 rankers in each branch, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to academic excellence. KONDOORU HARIKA was the gold medallist as the Group Topper followed by R VARSHA AGARWAL & A SAI SRIYANK as the branch toppers with gold medals. Approximately 1000+ students participated in the ceremony, showcasing their enthusiasm and pride in their accomplishments.

The Graduation Ceremony concluded on a note of accomplishment and anticipation, symbolizing not just the end of an academic journey but the beginning of a promising professional future. The graduates left with a sense of pride, armed with the knowledge and values instilled by ACC, ready to make meaningful contributions to the world.

As Avinash College of Commerce continues to expand its reach and impact, the first "Snatakotsav" stands as a testament to the institution's commitment to nurturing well-rounded, ethical, and accomplished individuals who are poised to make a difference in the ever-evolving landscape of commerce and management.

