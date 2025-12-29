Axis Max Life Leverages Agentic AI to Deliver Improved Customer Experience; Accelerates Customer Response TATs by 30%

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 29: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has significantly improved customer experience through the deployment of an AI-powered Core-Converse email bot that has helped reduce customer email query resolution time by 30%. This transformation ensures faster, more accurate responses, reinforcing Axis Max Life's commitment to delivering superior service and convenience to policyholders.

The AI-led system, now automates up to 80% of customer email queries with 95% response efficiency, enabling customers to receive relevant answers much faster. By embedding advanced AI into its service architecture, Axis Max Life is streamlining query processing, accelerating response timelines, and enhancing operational agility, all while maintaining compliance and empathy through a human-in-the-loop approach for complex cases.

Manu Lavanya, Senior Director and Chief Operations Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "Our digital-first strategy is focused on creating transparent, faster outcomes for customers. With this Agentic AI-led transformation we are delivering tangible results for our customers, reducing email resolution time by 30% and ensuring faster, more accurate responses. By leveraging AI at scale, we are not just optimizing workflows but redefining the policyholder experience. This initiative bridges complexity and clarity, ensuring service remains intuitive and efficient as we grow."

Beyond customer-facing benefits, the transformation is bringing a positive impact on internal operations. As routine queries are automated, employees are being upskilled and redeployed to higher-value roles, reflecting Axis Max Life's long-term commitment to workforce enablement and continuous improvement.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

