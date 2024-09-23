Ayatana Triumphs at the World Travel Awards 2024 with Double Wins

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Ayatana Hospitalities, a premier luxury hospitality brand, has been recognized for excellence in hospitality at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024. The awards ceremony, held at the City of Dreams in Manila, honoured Ayatana Coorg as Karnataka's Leading Resort and Ayatana Ooty as Tamil Nadu's Leading Resort, underscoring the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. The World Travel Awards recognises excellence across all key sectors of travel, tourism, and hospitality. As part of the global annual initiative, World Travel Awards covers the entire globe with its Grand Tour, which is a series of regional activities to recognise excellence within each continent.

Commenting on the recognition, Vishal Tony, Founder and MD, Ayatana Hospitalities, said, "We are incredibly honoured to receive the prestigious awards at the World Travel Awards 2024. We were listed among the best resorts, with public voting determining the winner."

"At Ayatana, our vision is to rediscover the hospitality landscape across the country, by launching resorts in historically and ecologically diverse locations. We are constantly working with our service team to improve our services offered to our guests and ensure the experiences they take back home would keep them wanting for more. I want to express my gratitude to our guests and our hardworking team for making this achievement a reality," he added.

Ayatana Coorg is a luxury resort situated in the serene landscapes of Coorg. Surrounded by lush greenery and captivating views, the property provides a tranquil escape with its luxurious accommodations, top-notch amenities, and unmatched hospitality. The resort offers a perfect blend of nature and luxury, making it an ideal destination for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Ayatana Ooty, located in the Nilgiris Hills in the midst of the tea plantations of Ooty is a tranquil resort meticulously designed to ensure ultimate comfort while offering an immersive experience in the heart of nature, surrounded by lush green forests and picturesque mountains. It boasts luxurious accommodations, with well-appointed villas offering breathtaking views of the valley.

About Ayatana Hospitalities

Established in 2017, Ayatana Hospitalities is a distinguished full-service hospitality chain celebrated for its bespoke luxury resorts and hotels. Operating under the umbrella of Aratt, its parent company with a rich legacy tracing back to the early 2000s in the real estate and architecture industry, Ayatana inherits a tradition of excellence. Since its inception, Ayatana Hospitalities has remained steadfast in its commitment to crafting unparalleled experiences in luxury hospitality, catering to discerning guests worldwide. With a diverse portfolio of thriving luxury resorts and hotels nestled in picturesque locales such as Coorg, Ooty and now, the captivating shores of Goa, Ayatana has consistently set new benchmarks for opulence in hospitality. The latest addition of a venture in Goa marks Ayatana Hospitalities' inaugural foray beyond the confines of the southern Indian market, representing a significant milestone in its journey towards nationwide recognition. Driven by a vision to expand its reach and elevate guest experiences, the group is poised to unveil new destinations and resorts across India in the coming years, guided by ambitious expansion plans.

