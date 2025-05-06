Baheti Recycling Industries PAT Rises 159% in H2 of FY 2025

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 6: Baheti Recycling Industries Limited (NSE: BAHETI), a leading player in aluminium recycling and manufacturing of aluminium alloys and de-ox alloys, announced its financial results for the half year and full year ended March 31, 2025, on Monday, reporting substantial growth in both revenue and net profit.

For the half year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a revenue of Rs. 26,716.10 lakh, an increase of 20% over revenue of Rs. 22,265.92 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Net profit surged by 158.7% to Rs. 1,098.93 lakh, compared to Rs. 424.77 lakh in the same period of the previous year, reflecting robust operational efficiency and growing demand.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2025, Baheti Recycling Industries posted revenues of Rs. 52,453.87 lakh, up by 22.1% from Rs. 42,945 lakh in the previous financial year. The company's net profit for the whole fiscal year zoomed 150% to Rs. 1,800.98 lakh from Rs. 720.08 lakh a year earlier, underlining strong performance across business verticals.

Commenting on the results, Yash Shah, Joint Managing Director of Baheti Recycling Industries Limited, said, "The robust financial performance in the second half and the whole financial year reflects the resilience of our business and the growing recognition of sustainable recycling practices in India. We remain committed to operational excellence and want to play an even bigger role in contributing to the circular economy."

Baheti Recycling Industries is a leader in scrap processing and recycling in India and has a presence in 12 states and union territories. The company also caters to clients in Japan, Canada, the US, China, Hong Kong, the UAE, Taiwan, etc. Its consistent financial growth reinforces its position as a trusted supplier in the aluminium recycling segment.

The shares of Baheti Recycling Industries closed at Rs. 621 on Monday, 0.29% higher than the previous close of Rs. 619.20. The shares opened at Rs. 628.85 and touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs. 649.90 intra-day, with more than 77 lakh shares changing hands. The company's market cap stood at Rs. 643.89 crore.

