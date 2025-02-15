Bajaj Consumer Care Portfolio Strengthens with the Acquisition of Vishal Personal Care, a Leading Hair and Skin Care Producer with Brand Name Banjara's

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: Bajaj Consumer Care Limited, a leader in India's consumer care space, has announced the acquisition of company Vishal Personal Care that owned Banjara's, a well-established and trusted hair and skin care brand. This announcement came on Feb 14, 2025, after the board meeting of Bajaj Consumer Care, that owns the flagship Bajaj Almond Drops brand. This strategic move aligns with Bajaj Consumer Care's (BCCL) vision to expand its footprint across Indian markets, leveraging the growing demand for natural and Ayurvedic personal care products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bajaj Consumer Care will acquire a 100% stake in the company in a two-phase transaction, starting with an initial 49% stake, followed by the remaining 51% in the second tranche. The estimated transaction value stands at INR 120 crore, with an enterprise value of approximately INR 108.3 crore.

Banjara's, founded in 1991 under Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. in Hyderabad, has built a strong reputation for its high-quality, natural, and effective hair and skin care solutions. With a well-diversified product portfolio including facial kits, herbal powders, aloe vera gels, shampoos, and hair care powders, the brand caters to a growing segment of consumers seeking safe and natural beauty solutions which largely aligns with the values of Bajaj Consumer Care. Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. products boast an extensive retail presence, reaching over 70,000 outlets across the five South Indian markets through cosmetics stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and grocery chains.

Strategic Rationale and Synergies

Enhanced Market Reach:

- With the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care(BCCL) will be leveraging Vishal's extensive distribution network to deepen their penetration in South India.

- BCCL will also introduce brand Banjara's products in its stronghold Hindi-speaking markets (HSM), effectively doubling its reach in both the regions.

Brand Alignment: Both Vishal Personal Care and Bajaj Consumer Care share a strong heritage rooted in Indian tradition, reinforcing consumer trust and credibility.

Financial Strength: Vishal Personal Care along with its brand Banjara's has demonstrated a robust financial track record with a four-year CAGR of 14% and an annual revenue exceeding INR 50 crore. The company maintains high single-digit EBITDA margins and operates debt-free with positive cash flow.

Growth in Organized Trade & International Markets: Bajaj Consumer Care with the wide range of products, will scale up its presence in modern trade and export markets, capitalizing on the global trend toward natural personal care solutions.

Speaking on the acquisition, Mr. Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director of Bajaj Consumer Care, said, "Acquisition of Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. is a strategic step in strengthening Bajaj Consumer Care's footprint in the five southern markets. The addition of Banjara's to our portfolio enhances our ability to serve the evolving consumers across India, while also complementing our product range for further expansion."

This acquisition underscores Bajaj Consumer Care's commitment to innovation, quality, and expansion, reinforcing its leadership in the fast-growing personal care market.

Bajaj Consumer Care Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. (BCCL), is a leading FMCG company under the $2.5 billion conglomerate Bajaj Group, led by Chairman Kushagra Bajaj with interests in sugar, ethanol, power and consumer care businesses. Bajaj Consumer Care specializes in personal care products. With a legacy of trust and excellence, BCCL continues to expand its footprint in domestic and global markets with innovative, consumer-centric offerings.

VPCPL's Banjara's is a renowned personal care brand specializing in natural and Ayurvedic hair and skin care products. With a presence across multiple channels and a strong consumer base, Banjara's has been at the forefront of delivering high-quality, effective beauty solutions since its inception.

For more, click: www.bajajconsumercare.com.

