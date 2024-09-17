Bamboo Habba'24 - Creativity Meets Sustainability

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: The Bamboo Habba 2024 highlighted the versatility and sustainability of bamboo. Hosted by the Centre for Green Building Material and Technology (CGBMT) at their newly inaugurated five-acre campus, the event attracted significant attention and participation. The festival featured a range of key workshops, including Bamboo Plantation on September 15th and 16th, Product Design from September 17th to 19th, and Building Design and Construction from September 20th to 24th, 2024. CGBMT will continue to offer regular training and workshops on sustainable development and practices at their new campus. The festival showcased bamboo's potential in sustainable development through a series of workshops, bamboo music, fashion show (the costumes also included the element of bamboo), exhibitions, and interactive sessions with experts. Attendees explored how bamboo can be utilized in modern architecture and its role in mitigating global warming.

The event saw a vibrant turnout, including scientists, govt. officials, prominent architects, students from various private and government schools, as well as local villagers. Keynote speaker Dr. Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, IFS, PCCF, and HFfF of the Government of Karnataka, emphasized the critical need to enhance green cover and highlighted bamboo's significant contribution to this cause.

Ar. Prof. Neelam Manjunath, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of CGBMT, spearheaded the initiative with a passionate commitment to spreading bamboo culture. "This event is a step towards promoting a sustainable lifestyle and fostering an understanding of our rich bamboo culture," she remarked.

As World Bamboo Day approaches on September 18, it is crucial to spotlight India's pioneering role in bamboo production and its environmental advantages. Bengaluru, whose population has surged from 1.2 million in 1960 to 13 million today, is leading this initiative.

The Bamboo City project, spearheaded by architect Neelam Manjunath and showcased at the C40 Cities Woman4Climate program as well as BBMP's Climate Action Plan in collaboration with WRI, aims to tackle urban air and water pollution through nature-based solutions, with bamboo serving as a central material in construction.

This project will align with the Climate Action Plan, targeting reduced greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced climate resilience, with a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. By using bamboo, the project supports sustainable development while creating economic opportunities, advancing environmental and social goals.

Bengaluru will serve as the pilot city, with CGBMT acting as a testing ground for these innovations. Ar. Neelam Manjunath's framework seeks to transform at least 11 Indian cities and 101 cities globally to be carbon neutral and regenerative over the next decade, starting with Bengaluru.

The Centre for Green Building Materials and Technology (CGBMT) is committed to promoting sustainable building practices and innovative green materials, striving to advance eco-friendly technologies and foster a more sustainable built environment.

