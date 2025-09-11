BARE International Expands with New Mumbai Office, Celebrates 20 Years in India

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: BARE International India opened its new office in Andheri East, Mumbai, marking two decades of operations in the country. The relocation highlights the company's continued growth and commitment to advancing customer experience research in India.

Two Decades of Impact in India

For more than 20 years, BARE International has supported clients in India with world-class customer experience research and mystery shopping solutions. The new Mumbai office represents not only a change of address but also a reaffirmation of the company's long-standing commitment to the Indian market, its clients, employees, and evaluator community.

"Change is the only constant, and with growth comes transformation," said Coralin Rosario, General Manager (IN, PH, MENA), BARE International India.

"The opening of our new office is a milestone that sets the stage for greater possibilities. With a refreshed location and renewed perspective, we're ready to deliver even more value and innovation to our clients."

Looking Ahead

Located at Wellington Business Park II, Andheri East, the new office provides a modern, collaborative workspace designed to inspire innovation and productivity. The move reflects BARE International India's renewed focus on delivering customer experience insights and building stronger connections with employees, partners, and clients alike.

"If BARE continues to thrive for decades to come--not just as a business, but as a trusted partner in improving customer experiences globally--that will be our greatest accomplishment," said Jason Bare, President, BARE International, emphasizing the company's global vision as it invests further in the Indian market.

Celebration & Community

The inauguration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cake-cutting, and team-building activities, underscoring BARE International's culture of collaboration and progress. Shortly after the move, the India office also hosted a special meet-and-greet with its elite evaluators, recognizing their contributions and reinforcing the company's focus on excellence and community.

New Office Address

BARE International India

605 & 606, Wellington Business Park II

Off Andheri Kurla Road, Near Mittal Industrial Estate

Opp. Skyline Icon, Marol, Andheri (East)

Mumbai - 400059

About BARE International: BARE International is a privately held global customer experience research firm providing customized mystery shopping, audits, online reputation management, and customer satisfaction solutions. With 13 offices worldwide and operations in over 175 countries, BARE supports businesses across industries with data-driven insights that drive results. Learn more at www.bareinternational.in

Media inquiries: bareindia@bareinternational.com

