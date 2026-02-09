Bartronics India Limited Appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy as Head - Agri Tech Business to Drive Scalable Agri-Tech and Climate Tech Growth

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9: Bartronics India Limited (BIL), a rural financial inclusion and technology company with a nationwide footprint, today announced the appointment of Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M as Head - Agri Tech Business, strengthening its leadership as the company scales its agri-tech and climate-led growth initiatives.

The appointment aligns with Bartronics' strategic focus on Project Avio Agritech, its integrated agri-tech platform designed to create new, scalable revenue streams across agricommerce, sustainable agriculture, digital advisory, and high-integrity carbon and climate solutions, while leveraging the company's extensive rural reach.

A Gold Medalist Ph.D. in Agribusiness Management, Dr. Raja brings over 21 years of experience in agribusiness transformation, climate-smart and regenerative agriculture, ESGaligned programs, and carbon market operations. He has worked with leading multilateral and international institutions including UNICEF, the World Bank, USAID, GIZ, IFAD, the Asian Development Bank, DFID, UNIDO, and the European Union, delivering large-scale, outcome-driven programs across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Dr. Raja has led and managed agriculture and sustainability initiatives impacting over 2.8 lakh farmers directly, with program leadership exposure covering more than one million farmers globally. His experience includes execution of carbon and methane reduction projects aligned with VERRA, VCS, and Gold Standard frameworks, positioning him strongly to build commercially viable, globally compliant agri and carbon solutions.

Bartronics' agri and carbon strategy is anchored in its established rural infrastructure, which currently connects with approximately 40 million farmers across 5,000 villages through its financial inclusion and last-mile service network. Project Avio Agritech is designed to monetise this reach by enabling structured agri-value chains, carbon aggregation, and climate-aligned outcomes linked to global markets, while simultaneously improving farm productivity, resilience, and farmer incomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director, Bartronics India Limited, said: "Project Avio Agritech represents a significant long-term growth opportunity for Bartronics as we expand beyond financial inclusion into agriculture, climate, and carbon-led platforms. Dr. Raja's combination of academic excellence, global institutional experience, and hands-on execution in carbon and agri programs brings strong strategic and operational leadership to scale this vertical sustainably and commercially."

Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M, Head - Agri Business, Bartronics India Limited, added:"Bartronics' deep rural presence, trusted farmer relationships, and technology-first approach create a strong foundation to build scalable agri and climate solutions. My focus will be on translating this reach into high-impact, globally aligned agri and carbon programs that deliver measurable value for farmers, partners, and the company."

With this appointment, Bartronics continues to strengthen its senior leadership as it evolves into a diversified rural technology platform, with agri-tech and carbon positioned as strategic growth engines contributing to long-term value creation.

About Bartronics India Limited

Bartronics India Limited is a rural financial inclusion and technology company operating across India's underserved regions. Through partnerships with Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks, the Company delivers last-mile banking and digital financial services across nearly 5,000 villages. Building on this foundation, Bartronics is expanding into agri-trade and agri-tech through Project AVIO, with a focus on creating an integrated rural platform spanning finance, agriculture and commerce.

