Beauty People: Proudly Made in India, Perfected for Indian Skin -- No Cheap Imports, No Compromises

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 25: In a beauty market often dominated by imported formulas and fleeting trends, Beauty People stands apart as a 100% homegrown colour cosmetics brand creating products exclusively for Indian skin tones, lifestyles, and climates. With a manufacturing legacy of over 30 years, the brand is redefining how beauty is made, experienced, and celebrated in India.

Every Beauty People product across the categories - Lips, Nails, Eyes, and Face is developed and manufactured in India, followed by thorough research. This not only ensures world-class quality and performance but also contributes directly to the Indian economy, supports local employment, and strengthens the country's Make in India vision.

More Than Makeup -- A Mission

Beauty People believes beauty should be clean, safe, affordable, and true to the people it serves. All products are:

Vegan & Cruelty-Free -- No animal-derived ingredients, no animal testing.

Paraben-Free & Non-Toxic -- Safe for daily wear, even on sensitive skin.

Dermatologically Tested -- Specially designed for Indian skin tones and weather conditions.

Scientifically Researched -- Every formula is developed in-house by experts.

Affordable Luxury -- Premium quality at prices that fit everyday beauty budgets.

A Portfolio Crafted for India

From vibrant lips to high-performance face makeup, Beauty People covers the full spectrum of daily beauty needs:

* Lips -- Transfer-proof mattes, creamy satins, and nourishing balms enriched with mango seed butter, niacinamide, SPF, and vitamin E.

* Nails -- Over 150+ shades in glossy, matte, metallic, chrome, and glitter finishes -- all in India's first-ever 21-Free formula, free from 21 known harmful chemicals.

* Eyes -- Smudge-proof eyeliners, volumising mascaras, and deep kajals designed for India's long, humid days.

* Face -- Weightless, breathable compacts, foundations, and concealers with squalane, shea butter, rice extract, and vitamin C.

Manufacturing Power That Builds Trust

With four advanced manufacturing units, a central warehouse, and a dedicated marketing office, Beauty People controls the complete product journey from concept to consumer.

Daily production capacity:

Nails - 100,000 pcs/day

Lips - 50,000 pcs/day

Eyes - 20,000 pcs/day

Face - 10,000 pcs/day

A 300+ strong skilled workforce, along with an expert marketing and sales team, ensures every milestone is achieved with precision and quality.

The People Behind the Brand

Jitin Katyal - Co-Founder & Managing Director

With over 15 years of experience in business strategy, Jitin brings strategic vision and market expertise to position Indian beauty on the global map while keeping its roots firmly in the country's culture and consumer needs.

Neeraj Duseja - Co-Founder & Director of Operations

A manufacturing veteran with 30+ years in cosmetics production, Neeraj ensures operational excellence through plant setup, process optimisation, and compliance -- building high-capacity manufacturing that delivers consistently at scale.

Latika Katyal - Head of Brand Strategy

A NIFT alumna with over a decade in brand building, Latika shapes Beauty People's storytelling, visual identity, and consumer engagement, ensuring the brand connects deeply with its audience while celebrating Indian identity through beauty.

Dr. Divya Katyal - Technical Director, R & D

A Ph.D. in Chemistry and experienced cosmetic scientist, Dr. Divya leads product innovation with a focus on safety, efficacy, and performance -- from India's first 21-Free nail lacquer to skincare-infused makeup.

Driving Economic Growth & Self-Reliance

By keeping R & D, formulation, and production entirely in India, Beauty People is:

* Generating employment and developing skills.

* Reducing dependency on imported formulations.

* Supporting the growth of India's manufacturing sector.

Every Beauty People purchase is more than just makeup--it's a celebration of personal beauty and a contribution to India's economic growth. By choosing homegrown products, you're not only embracing cosmetics designed for Indian skin tones and lifestyles, but also fueling local jobs, innovation, and self-reliance.

Looking Ahead

As awareness of ingredient safety, sustainability, and skin compatibility grows, Beauty People is poised to lead the next era of Indian beauty -- rooted in science, built with passion, and designed for India's diverse beauty needs.

Its motto, "Celebrate Beauty Everyday," is more than a slogan -- it's a promise that beauty should be accessible, relevant, and empowering for everyone.

For interviews, media inquiries, or more information, please contact:

support@beautypeople.co.in

8800686175

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)