Beeja House Sets India & Asia Book of Records at 'What Your Doctor Wants You To Know' Book Series Launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: In a landmark moment for doctor-led public health education, Beeja House successfully set and was felicitated for the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records title for the "Largest Wall Display of Doctor-Written Patients' FAQs", achieved during the launch of its flagship health book series, 'What Your Doctor Wants You To Know'.

The achievement took place during an alumni gathering at Seth G.S. Medical College & K.E.M. Hospital, held as part of the institution's centenary celebrations. The record was officially adjudicated on-site, with the record adjudicator physically present to verify the attempt and formally confirm the achievement during the event. The initiative involved doctors from multiple medical specialities contributing authentic, frequently asked patient questions drawn directly from their daily clinical practice. Each question was written on a uniform card and curated into a continuous wall display, creating a powerful visual representation of the doubts, anxieties, and informational gaps patients bring into modern healthcare settings.

The record-setting installation was held alongside the launch of What Your Doctor Wants You To Know, a doctor-authored health book series co-authored by Dr Suchitra and author-publisher Geetika Saigal, and curated and published by Beeja House. The series is positioned as a responsibility-led publishing initiative, designed to give practising doctors a credible, long-form platform to address the questions patients ask most -- and often too late -- in an environment increasingly shaped by fragmented and algorithm-driven health information.

Four books from the series were formally launched at the event, authored by Dr Sudhir Pillai (Cardiology), Dr Sanjay Ahuja (Haematology), Dr Yashodhara (Infertility), and Dr Suchitra (Gynaecology). In addition, the covers of four forthcoming titles in the series were unveiled, featuring Dr Juhi Chandwani (Critical Care), Dr Shilpa Adarkar (De-addiction), Dr Kiran Bhavnani (Joints & Orthopaedics), and Dr Aruna Nathan (Lifestyle Medicine).

Unlike conventional book launches, the event was designed as a collective professional intervention rather than a promotional exercise. Doctors were invited to articulate the questions they encounter most frequently in their clinics -- questions that often surface outside the consultation room and shape patient decisions before medical advice is sought. The resulting wall display formed the basis of the record adjudication and subsequent felicitation by the record authorities.

Speaking at the launch, Geetika Saigal observed that while a majority of patients today search online for health information before consulting a clinician, only a small fraction of what they encounter is authored directly by practising specialists. "The issue is not access to information," she said. "It is the absence of context. Books remain one of the few formats where doctors can explain fully, responsibly, and without distortion."

Dr Suchitra added that the series was intentionally designed to grow slowly and selectively across specialities. "This is not a mass publishing exercise. Each book is shaped by clinical experience, restraint, and a commitment to clarity. The aim is to steady conversations around health, not sensationalise them."

The books were launched by senior faculty Dr Sangeeta Ravat, Dean of the institution; Dr Lopa Mehta, former Head of the Department of Anatomy; Dr Natarajan, Professor of Anatomy, in the presence of 100 distinguished alumni from India, the US, the UK, Australia and the Middle East.

With the successful adjudication and felicitation by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, Beeja House's What Your Doctor Wants You To Know series positions itself as a structured, doctor-led response to health misinformation and fragmented health advice. The series will continue to expand across medical specialties, with Beeja House inviting select doctors to contribute future titles as part of this ongoing public health education effort.

Following the launch, Beeja House confirmed that additional titles in the series are already in development, with more doctor-authored books scheduled to be released across specialities in the coming months.

About Beeja House

Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) is a mentored publishing and authority-building platform that works with doctors, leaders, and subject-matter experts to turn deep professional knowledge into clear, credible books for the real world. Beeja House focuses on helping experts speak beyond their immediate circles -- with precision, responsibility, and long-term relevance -- using books as enduring public-facing assets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)