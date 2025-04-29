Beghou Consulting Expands Global Footprint with New Bengaluru Office

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: Beghou Consulting, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology solutions to life sciences companies, announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India. This is an important milestone in Beghou's growth as they expand their capabilities and technologies to help their clients navigate increasingly complex ecosystems and bring innovative therapies to market faster and with greater precision. The office space in Brigade Metropolis, Whitefield will complement the firm's existing locations in Pune and Hyderabad.

* The firm aims to tap into India's specialized talent while advancing innovation in life sciences commercialization.

Bengaluru has long been a center for healthcare analytics and data management products and solutions. In recent years, the city has also emerged as a hub for data science-based innovation. This strategic location allows Beghou to access specialized skills at scale, with the firm targeting a 40% growth in team size to strengthen its global service capabilities by the end of 2025.

"Our expansion in India reflects Beghou's broader growth strategy and commitment to delivering impactful solutions for our clients across the entire life sciences commercial spectrum," said Jeff Klug, Chief Operating Officer at Beghou Consulting. "As life sciences companies increasingly rely on data-driven decision making, our enhanced capabilities will directly translate to faster innovation cycles and growth outcomes for our clients."

Innovation with Purpose

The new office is a key addition to Beghou Consulting's presence in India, strengthening our focus on advancing data and technology solutions and supporting the development of forward-looking innovations that drive lasting impact for life sciences companies.

"At Beghou, we pride ourselves in delivering meaningful outcomes and high-touch consulting to clients, which is driven by our best-in-class talent," said Sonam Dubey, Partner at Beghou Consulting, who will lead the Bengaluru office. "This new office expands our access to specialized talent that will help us continue offering solutions that connect directly to our customers' end goals - whether that's enhancing patient outcomes, optimizing commercial strategies, or leveraging data science and AI to address real business challenges in life sciences."

Fostering Collaboration

Beghou Consulting will focus on fostering collaboration and deep engagement across its India presence in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, ensuring that teams scale synergistically.

"As we continue to grow, our priority is to build strong bridges across our centers," added Dubey. "In my experience, the greatest value comes from the power of collective expertise. Our commitment to nurturing world-class talent includes driving multi-disciplinary collaboration across our teams and offices in India and US."

The Bengaluru office is a significant chapter in Beghou Consulting's growth journey, which will contribute to our overall growth. Our Bengaluru presence will enable us to build deeper capabilities in the data science and GenAI fields.

About Beghou Consulting

Beghou Consulting supports the end-to-end life sciences brand lifecycle with a blend of deep domain knowledge, data science and advanced analytics expertise and powerful technology. From developing go-to-market strategies and building foundational data analytics infrastructures to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer insights and engagement, Beghou helps life sciences companies maximize performance across their portfolios. Beghou also deploys proprietary and third-party technology solutions to help companies forecast performance, design territories, manage customer data, organize, and report on medical and commercial data, and more. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has eight offices and employs more than 300 professionals around the world.

For more information, visit https://beghouconsulting.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675622/Beghou_Consulting_Bengaluru.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)