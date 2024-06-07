Bestselling Author Ashwinder R. Singh Launches His Third Book, "Master Commercial Real Estate"

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7: Ashwinder R. Singh, acclaimed for his insightful contributions to real estate, launches his third book, "Master Commercial Real Estate". This comprehensive guide delves into the complexities of investing in commercial real estate market, offering valuable insights for both novice and seasoned investors. Building on the success of his previous bestsellers, "The A to Z of Residential Real Estate" and "Master Residential Real Estate", this new volume solidifies Singh's reputation as a thought leader in the industry.

Singh's earlier works have garnered immense popularity among homebuyers, channel partners, developers, real estate investors and professionals. His latest book addresses the growing commercial real estate sector, an area poised to become one of the most significant investment opportunities of our time.

"Through my books, I aim to give back to the industry by sharing my first-hand experiences. I aspire to be an agent of change, encouraging a holistic view of the real estate sector that aligns with personal, societal, and national goals. My books are uniquely illustrated, featuring eye-catching designs and offering pioneering perspectives on the real estate industry. They cater to real estate professionals, investors, real estate enthusiasts and students alike," says Ashwinder R. Singh, Author, Co-Chair of CII's NR Committee of Real Estate, and CEO, Residential at Bhartiya Urban.

"Ashwinder R. Singh has once again set the standard for excellence with 'Master Commercial Real Estate'. His comprehensive insights elevate our understanding and pave the way for pioneering developments in the commercial sector," comments Boman Rustom Irani, Chairman and MD, Rustomjee Group and President, CREDAI (National).

"With 'Master Commercial Real Estate', Ashwinder R. Singh completes his insightful trilogy into the real estate universe. His meticulous research and clear narrative provide a roadmap for both seasoned and aspiring real estate professionals," says Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO of CapitaLand Investment India.

"In 'Master Commercial Real Estate', Ashwinder R. Singh offers a masterclass in market dynamics and strategic investment, proving indispensable for anyone serious about succeeding in this complex industry," states Ramesh Nair, CEO - Mindspace, REIT.

"Congratulations to Ashwinder on crafting yet another indispensable resource. 'Master Commercial Real Estate' is a testament to his unwavering commitment to enriching our professional landscape with knowledge and foresight," adds Ashwani Awasthi, Managing Director, RICS South Asia and RICS School of Built Environment.

"Ashwinder R. Singh's latest book is not just a publication--it's a cornerstone of commercial real estate wisdom. 'Master Commercial Real Estate' is essential reading for anyone looking to understand the intricacies of the industry," says Dr Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, Founder & President, NAREDCO MAHI.

"Master Commercial Real Estate" begins with the fundamentals of commercial real estate (CRE) and advances to cover intricate topics such as investments and financing options, market analysis, and legal requirements. It simplifies complex aspects like zoning, property valuation, compliance, and funding through various means such as loans and real estate investment trusts. The book provides in-depth tutorials on understanding economic indicators, conducting market research, and analyzing properties. It includes critical strategies for risk management and tenant acquisition, essential for maintaining profitability in commercial real estate. This resource is invaluable for newcomers making informed decisions and managing complex transactions confidently, and it offers updated strategies and insights on investment trends and legal issues for experienced investors. Through expert guidance, readers of "Master Commercial Real Estate" can identify opportunities, manage risks, and capitalize on the latest industry developments to succeed in the competitive commercial real estate market. The book is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Zebra Learn website.

Ashwinder R. Singh is the Co-Chair of CII's NR Committee of Real Estate and CEO, Residential at Bhartiya Urban. With over 27 years of industry experience, Singh has held senior leadership positions at esteemed organizations including Citibank, ICICI Bank, Deutsche Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance. He was the co-founder and first CEO of Anarock, a pioneering PropTech firm, and also served as CEO of JLL Residential. Singh's long-term vision is to influence the industry by driving sustainable and innovative urban development. He is also the No. 1 Amazon bestselling author of "A to Z of Residential Real Estate" and "Master Residential Real Estate". Additionally, he is the founder of the Open House newsletter on real estate, which is read by thousands. For more details, follow the author on www.ashwinderrsingh.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)