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Home / Economy / News / GST collections rise 13.9% in June, driven by robust import revenues

GST collections rise 13.9% in June, driven by robust import revenues

While net GST collections, after adjusting for refunds, increased to ₹1.62 trillion, gross GST collections rose to ₹1.95 trillion

goods and services tax, GST

GST refunds rose 29.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,436 crore during the month

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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Net and gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 11.2 per cent and 13.9 per cent year-on-year, respectively, in June, with the increase driven largely by robust revenues from imports even as domestic collections remained subdued.
 
Net GST collections, after adjusting for refunds, rose to ₹1.62 trillion, while gross collections increased to ₹1.95 trillion, according to government data released on Wednesday.
 
Gross domestic GST revenue increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.35 trillion, while gross revenue from imports surged 34.6 per cent to ₹60,038 crore, accounting for a significant share of the overall increase.
 
After adjusting for refunds, net domestic GST revenue grew just 2.6 per cent to ₹1.17 trillion, reflecting muted growth in underlying domestic transactions. In contrast, net GST revenue from imports jumped 42.2 per cent to ₹45,370 crore, underscoring the strong contribution of customs collections.
 
 
GST refunds rose 29.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,436 crore during the month. Domestic refunds increased 42.9 per cent to ₹17,767 crore, while refunds of GST paid on imports rose 15.6 per cent to ₹14,669 crore.
 
On a cumulative basis, gross GST collections during the first quarter (April-June) of FY27 rose 8.4 per cent to ₹6.32 trillion, while net GST collections increased 7.1 per cent to ₹5.40 trillion. 

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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