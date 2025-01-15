Better Hygiene, Brighter Futures: Horizon Industrial Parks Transforms Sanitation in Malur Schools

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: In a significant step towards improved hygiene and educational equity, Horizon Industrial Parks has partnered with two schools in Malur, near Bengaluru, to renovate their sanitation facilities and install clean, separate toilets for girls and boys. Upgraded Facilities Empower Girls' Education and Well-being.

The lack of proper sanitation in schools disproportionately impacts girls, often leading to absenteeism and school dropout due to discomfort, safety concerns, and a lack of privacy. Additionally, being able to relieve themselves only during the dark, for privacy, usually means that women and girls end up holding their bladders for up to 13 hours, exposing themselves to other health risks like urinary tract infections, kidney stones and diseases and more. This not only hinders their education but also reinforces gender inequality and limits their opportunities for future success.

Recognizing this critical issue, two schools in Malur, near Bengaluru, approached Horizon Industrial Parks to secure assistance in upgrading their sanitary infrastructure and installing separate, clean toilets for the boys and girls. Horizon has four industrial parks in the Bengaluru region, including one in Malur.

As part of their commitment to corporate social responsibility, Horizon Industrial Parks willingly took on the challenge of upgrading the sanitation facilities at the two schools in Malur.

Speaking about the success of this project, M Ramakrishna, Headmaster, Government Lower Primary School, Marasandra, says "A clean and hygienic toilet is a must for better health. Children feel energised to learn and participate in activities only when they are healthy. Horizon Industrial Parks has built a high-quality toilet facility and provided excellent service. Toilets are crucial for educational institutions, and I'm incredibly grateful to the company for their contribution."

"The toilets before were in disrepair. After we approached the company, Horizon Industrial Park took action and delivered the toilets within three months," says Bhagyamma E, Headmistress, Government High School, Huralagere, and pointed out a positive corelation between proper toilets and the number of admissions into the school and girls feeling safe.

Urvish Rambhia, Principal at Blackstone, says, "With our scale and influence, we have a unique privilege and opportunity. We see initiatives like these as a fundamental responsibility we have towards the communities that our parks are a part of. It also aligns with Horizon's commitment towards supporting education and enhancing quality of life for the communities it is a part of. With improved sanitation facilities, we hope to help create an environment where girls can continue their education, attend schools regularly, and excel."

Empowering Girls Through Education

Investing in girls' education is crucial for breaking the cycle of poverty and building a more equitable future. By ensuring access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities, Horizon Industrial Parks is helping to create a more inclusive learning environment and empower girls to reach their full potential.

About Horizon Industrial Parks

Horizon Industrial Parks is a leading logistics platform in India, owned by Blackstone Real Estate funds. The company manages a network of 24 industrial and logistics parks across 10 key markets in India, encompassing over 42 million square feet of space.

For more information, visit www.hiparks.com

