BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 22: Brand Vista Consulting is set to host the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 on 23rd February 2026 at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi, bringing together an influential gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, diplomats, investors, social leaders, and change-makers from across sectors. Designed as a high-impact national initiative, the conclave celebrates Bharat's transformation journey--from a fast-growing economy to a global hub of innovation, sustainability, and human-centric progress.

As India advances toward Viksit Bharat@2047, marking 100 years of independence, the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 will serve as a strategic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and actionable ideation, aimed at shaping the roadmap for a Viksit Bharat and reinforcing India's position on the global stage.

A Conclave Focused on Action, Innovation, and Nation-Building

The conclave will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and industry-oriented ideation sessions, fostering meaningful conversations that translate vision into execution. These discussions will collectively work toward creating a practical and inclusive roadmap for achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047--ensuring that India not only grows but truly shines.

The Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 will host focused dialogues across the following strategic tracks:

* Policy, Industry, Manufacturing & Finance - Strengthening Bharat's Economic Foundations

* Technology & Startups - Driving Innovation as the Catalyst for Growth

* Education & Healthcare - Empowering a Skilled, Healthy, and Future-Ready Workforce

* Real Estate, Infrastructure & Sustainability - Shaping Smart, Resilient Cities

* Financial Services & Capital Markets - Fuelling Investment, Inclusion, and Economic Expansion

* Global Partnerships & Investment - Advancing Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Through Collaborative Growth

Each track is designed to encourage cross-sector collaboration, thought leadership, and solution-driven outcomes that align with India's long-term national priorities.

The conclave is expected to witness the participation of leading industry captains, senior policymakers, diplomats, global investors, innovative brands, and prominent social leaders from diverse domains.

Some of the participating brands include SkinSeal, Steel Build Infra, Generali Central Life Insurance, Devgn CineX, SRM Institute Of Science & Technology (Ghaziabad), Sanjay Speech Hearing and Rehabilitation Centre, Guidance Forever, PR Panda, Great Places to Study in Gujarat (GPTSIG), MENTORx, Freyaa, TeriJob, Benson Trophies, Global Trade & Technology Council of India (GTTCI), Emiac Technologies, Macob Technologies Limited, Modern Laboratories (Indore), Murli Krishna Pharma, CP HR Services Pvt. Ltd, IBC Pharmaceuticals, Lifeline Medicare Hospital (Mumbai), Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), Karnavati University, International Academic and Management Association(IAMA) etc.

Also, some of the prominent nominees are: Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Adarsh Developers, Assetz, BPTP Group, Rubber King Tyres, Ajmera Realty, Adani Realty, Hero Homes, Greaves Electric Mobility, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, etc.

Adding to its global resonance, the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 will be extensively covered by leading national and international media houses, amplifying key conversations and spreading the message of India's growth story across the world through print, digital, broadcast, and social platforms. Participants will gain the opportunity to:

* Showcase leadership before an elite audience of policymakers, investors, and industry peers

* Network and collaborate with government representatives, business leaders, and international dignitaries

* Contribute to the Bharat Vision Declaration 2026, shaping the nation's sustainable growth agenda

* Access opportunities for partnerships, investments, and global collaboration

Those looking to be part of this prestigious national platform are invited to register at: https://brandvistaconsulting.com/bharat-shining-conclave-2026/

Join the Movement. Shape the Future.

The Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 is not just a conference--it is a national movement that unites visionaries across sectors to co-create a roadmap for Bharat@2047--a future that is inclusive, innovative, sustainable, and globally inspiring.

For more details, please email at info@brandvistaconsulting.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)