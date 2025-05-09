Bharti AXA Life Declares Record Bonus of Rs. 202 Crore for Policyholders, Reflecting Strong and Stable Performance

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Bharti AXA Life, one of India's leading private life insurers, has announced a bonus of Rs202 Cr. for the financial year 2024-25. The bonus will benefit approx. 2 lac policyholders who have invested in the Company's participating (with-profit) products.

Policyholders with traditional participating policies in force as of March 31, 2025, are eligible to receive this bonus. Bharti AXA Life offers a diverse range of participating products, including Bharti AXA Life Samriddhi, Bharti AXA Life Monthly Income Plan+, Bharti AXA Life Child Advantage, Bharti AXA Life Monthly Advantage, Bharti AXA Life Unnati designed to provide customers with enhanced flexibility to meet their varied life goals. These products are non-linked, participating individual life insurance savings plan.

These participating policies offer consumers the dual benefits of enhancing their investments and mitigating risks associated with market-linked products. The cash bonuses, in particular, provide increased liquidity and the opportunity to accumulate wealth, contributing to the overall financial well-being of policyholders alongside the life cover provided throughout the policy term.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Parag Raja, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said, "This announcement reflects Bharti AXA Life Insurance's strong fundamentals and well-strategized investment management, underscoring our focus on creating value for our policyholders. This milestone also demonstrates our customer-first strategy, with our bonuses directly reflecting the long-term financial welfare of the people we serve. We continue to remain committed to enabling our customers to accomplish their life goals with confidence, through solutions that are both performance-oriented and dependable, enabling them to derive enduring value from our products."

With a robust solvency ratio of 167%, well above the regulatory requirement of 150%, Bharti AXA Life Insurance remains committed to the security and welfare of its policyholders. This accomplishment reiterates the company's dedication to providing consistent value, enabling its policyholders to confidently realise their life aspirations with our dependable and customer-centric solutions.

Note: Bonuses are distributed at the time of policy maturity or exit, with applicable cash bonuses paid annually on the policy anniversary or as per the terms outlined in the policy document.

About Bharti AXA Life Insurance

Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary company of Bharti Life Ventures Private Limited (Bharti Group Company), a prominent business group in India with interests in telecom, agribusiness, and retail. Established in 2006, the company has a pan-India presence with over 200+ offices and offers a wide range of value-for-money and need-based insurance catering to individuals and groups. With 'Customer First' as one of its core values, the company is committed to providing a hassle-free experience to its customers at every level. For more information, please visit the website www.bhartiaxa.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)