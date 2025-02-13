Bhumika Realty Promotes Amitav Sinha to Business Head - Faridabad

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 13: Bhumika Realty is excited to announce the promotion of Amitav Sinha to Business Head - Faridabad. In his new role, Amitav will be responsible for leading business expansion, driving sales, and strengthening the company's presence in the Faridabad region.

With over two decades of experience, Amitav has built a distinguished career across banking, insurance, and real estate. A Cost Accountant (ICWA) and MBA graduate from AIMA-CME, Delhi, he has consistently delivered high-impact sales strategies, driving growth and market expansion. With a strong sales-driven approach, he has developed a reputation as a results-oriented professional.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, said, "We believe in empowering leaders who bring vision and execution excellence to the table. Amitav's track record of success and deep market insights will be pivotal in propelling our growth in Faridabad, aligning with our long-term expansion strategy."

Siddharth Katiyal, CEO, Bhumika Group, said, "Amitav's extensive industry experience and sales-driven mindset make him a valuable asset to our leadership team. As we continue to expand in strategic locations like Faridabad, his expertise will play a crucial role in strengthening our market position and achieving new milestones."

Amitav Sinha, Business Head- Faridabad, said, "It is an honor for me to take on this responsibility at Bhumika Realty. Faridabad presents immense opportunities, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive impactful developments, build strong partnerships, and contribute to the company's continued success in this dynamic market."

Bhumika Realty remains committed to innovation, quality, and customer-centric development, with a focus on expanding its footprint across key markets. With Amitav Sinha's leading operations in Faridabad, the company aims to set new benchmarks in the region's real estate landscape.

