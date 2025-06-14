Bidso Inks Multi-Year Licensing Pacts with Hasbro, Hello Kitty, Chhota Bheem and more

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 14: Bidso, a premier B2B contract toy manufacturer, has announced multi-year licensing partnerships with top brands like Hello Kitty, Chhota Bheem & Friends, and Hasbro's iconic IPs, including Transformers, G.I. Joe, and My Little Pony. This strategic move underscores Bidso's growth plans, meeting the demand for high-quality, locally made toys in India.

These partnerships will unlock new opportunities for Bidso to leverage its innovation and technical expertise in manufacturing toys and IP products, driving its vision to establish India as a global toy manufacturing hub. Kicking off their partnership with Hello Kitty, Bidso has already prototyped and developed iconic Hello Kitty scooters which will soon be available on Flipkart.

In line with the scope of the licensing partnerships, all IPs are under work and will be available in the market soon both on e-commerce and physical retail stores. While all Hasbro products will be sold exclusively through brands on Flipkart, the products being prepared for Hello Kitty and Chhota Bheem & Friends will be sold by brands on multiple platforms.

Vivek Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, Bidso said, "Signing multi-year partnerships with some of the most loved and globally renowned brands, which have such a passionate fanbase, is a gratifying milestone for us. The partnerships will be a reflection of our strong shared values, as these brands have a long history of stretching the boundaries of quality, innovation, and creativity. At the heart of all of our endeavors is the making of local products of international standard and quality that we can proudly boast and we look forward to further leverage that through these partnerships."

The key market being catered to is the Indian market, where Bidso will be bringing to life locally made, world-class products that blend technological innovation with stringent quality certifications heralding a new era in Government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Further bolstering its growth momentum, Bidso recently secured fresh funding in a Pre-series A round led by Eternal capital, with participation from their existing investor Peer Capital, and other new investors namely Marshot Ventures, Atrium Ventures, and angel investors.

