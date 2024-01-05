BIG FM announced as the official 'Radio Partner' for the prestigious 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024'

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Excitement builds for the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, as 'BIG FM' proudly assumes the role of official 'Radio Partner', marking a significant collaboration between two influential entities in the entertainment world.

BIG FM, one of India's largest radio network with 58 stations, spanning 1.9K towns, 1.2 Lacs villages, and reaching over 34 Crore Indians nationwide, has transcended traditional entertainment to become a purpose-driven brand, serving as a 'thought inspirer' and a force for positive change. Its tagline, 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho,' reflects a commitment to changing the world by altering thoughts. With extensive reach, localized content and acclaimed Radio Jockeys, BIG FM consistently earns accolades at prestigious industry awards.

The annual award ceremony, slated to honour the Entertainment and Film Industry, will take place on 20th February, 2024, in Mumbai. The Ceremony will witness the gathering of celebrities, government delegates, media personnel and heavyweights from the film industry.

The partnership between DPIFF and BIG FM underscores a mutual dedication to showcasing India's cinematic brilliance globally. With its expansive reach and impactful presence, BIG FM is strategically positioned to amplify the broadcast and accessibility of the DPIFF Awards, ensuring widespread engagement across diverse audience segments.

Sharing the enthusiasm, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, expressed, "We are thrilled to be associated with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 as the official Radio Partner. At BIG FM, we have always celebrated and cheered for the Indian cinema and broadcast through some of our marquee campaigns. With sincere gratitude and excitement, we look forward to captivating our listeners by infusing the magic of cinema into their hearts."

This collaboration not only signifies the convergence of two influential entities but also represents a joint effort to elevate the cultural and artistic significance of cinema.

Abhishek Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of DPIFF & Consultative Committee Member, FCI into Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD Government of India, shared insights on this association, stating, "The collaboration with BIG FM marks a pivotal moment for DPIFF, extending beyond a mere partnership to embody a shared commitment to celebrating the enchantment of cinema. This partnership signifies our steadfast dedication to constructing a platform that not only acknowledges outstanding cinematic achievements but also forms connections with audiences on a broader scale."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 promises an exhilarating cinematic journey, delving into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India--a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serves as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

DPIFF endeavours to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, visit: https://www.dpiff.in

