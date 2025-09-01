BIG FM Joined Hands with Adani Group for Their first-of-a-kind Initiative, 'Story of Suraj', Taking the Solar Energy Movement Nationwide

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: BIG FM, one of India's leading radio networks, recently partnered with the Adani Group for its impactful campaign 'Story of Suraj, showcasing the life-changing potential of solar energy. Designed as a 360-degree initiative, it spanned across 39 cities and seamlessly integrated radio, digital and on-ground activations to inspire communities and spark meaningful conversations on sustainability across the country.

The campaign made a significant impact with a nationwide content roadblock on its first leg, ensuring every BIG FM listener was introduced to Suraj Bhaiya's story. Over 80 RJs produced 250+ content pieces across the network, reaching 2.91 crore listeners on radio. The impact was amplified digitally with 21 million+ impressions across BIG Live and the RJs' social media platforms, sparking curiosity, driving emotional engagement and encouraging audiences to reflect on the role of clean energy in daily life.

Seamless on-ground execution created strong buzz as BIG FM and the Adani Group set a record with the world's first dual city solar powered live radio broadcast, with studios in Delhi and Pune running entirely on solar energy without grid or diesel support. This pioneering step in sustainable broadcasting earned recognition from both the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, setting a proud benchmark for the industry.

On social media, audiences engaged with practical tips, village stories and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, while on-ground activations across Delhi, Pune, Modhera, Indore and Lucknow brought the message alive through solar-powered Studio, music and pledge walls that turned awareness into action. These activations were further amplified with the Solar Rooftop Studio Shift in Modhera, Indore and Lucknow which highlighted inspiring stories of real solar beneficiaries alongside the engagements.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, CEO, BIG FM, said, "The 'Story of Suraj' campaign is a testament to how creativity can drive a meaningful change. At BIG FM, we've always championed stories that resonate and this collaboration with Adani Group allowed us to deliver the message of sustainability in powerful new ways. From creating the world's first dual-city solar-powered broadcast to earning recognition in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, the campaign set new benchmarks in purpose-driven innovation. These milestones prove that when purpose meets innovation, the impact can extend far beyond the airwaves."

Taking the message to the grassroots, BIG FM went live from Modhera Gram Panchayat - India's first fully solar-powered village, celebrating its complete transition to renewable energy and giving listeners a real glimpse of a clean-energy future. Moving seamlessly from the airwaves to social media and on-ground engagement, it became a movement that inspired participation, sparked conversations and left a blueprint for future purpose-led initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)