Big News from Lucknow: Defense Minister launches a new integrated waste management project in Lucknow

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22: Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh launched an integrated project by LSA & Lucknow Municipal Corporation, to revolutionize the waste management landscape of Lucknow.

Lucknow Swachhata Abhiyan (LSA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Re Sustainability Limited, has recently finalized a significant agreement with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation that encompasses a dedicated effort to transform waste management practices within the city of Lucknow. This revolutionary commitment marks a crucial step towards advancing sustainable and innovative waste solutions in Lucknow.

The agreement encompasses a comprehensive array of waste management services, showcasing Lucknow Swachhata Abhiyan (LSA)'s unwavering commitment to implementing cutting-edge waste management solutions that prioritize sustainability and cleanliness. Key provisions include the efficient door-to-door collection of segregated waste using a smart EV (Electronic Vehicles) fleet, the establishment and operation of Material Recovery Facility (MRF), Transfer Stations, and the meticulous handling of both wet and dry waste transportation to designated processing sites. All operations will undergo 24/7 monitoring utilizing a cutting-edge Command and Control Center in real-time. These activities will be progressively and systematically implemented over the next six months.

Within the domain of drainage management, Lucknow Swachhata Abhiyan (LSA) is prepared to execute a systematic cleaning regimen. This proactive approach includes the weekly maintenance of drains measuring up to 45 cm, ensuring consistent upkeep. Furthermore, drains exceeding 45 cm up to 1 meter will undergo thorough cleaning at intervals of once every 15 days.

The company will actively participate in Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) endeavors, striving to enhance public awareness of efficient waste management practices.

Commenting on this pioneering collaboration, Masood Mallick, CEO of Re Sustainability Limited, said, "Entering into this partnership underscores our nation's steadfast dedication to advancing towards a cleaner and greener environment, epitomizing the essence of a truly Swachh Bharat. Through this collaboration, our objective is to realize the government's ambitious vision of achieving 100% segregation in every household. With a longstanding presence as a key player in the waste management sector, we remain committed to continual innovation to drive enhanced efficiency. Central to our efforts is a strong focus on inclusivity, with a workforce of 8500 individuals dedicated to the project, particularly emphasizing women's empowerment and the integration of informal groups.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology remains paramount, with our adoption of unique and innovative methods, such as a zero-emission EV fleet for collecting source-segregated Wet Waste, Dry Waste, and Domestic Hazardous Waste, alongside modern Street and drain Cleaning, Horticultural Waste Collection, establishment, and operation of Material Recovery Facilities, and technologically advanced transfer stations. Our entire fleet is GPS and IoT-enabled, supported by RFID-based monitoring and control systems, overseen in real-time from a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre. Complementing this, we've implemented a highly responsive 24/7 citizen complaint redressal system, an impactful Information Education and Communication (IEC) program, and a pioneering performance monitoring system -- a first-of-its-kind initiative in India -- all geared towards delivering a cleaner and healthier environment for the citizens of Lucknow.

We take particular pride in the fact that while the project exemplifies global design, innovation, and technology, its realization on the ground is a testament to 'Make in India' partnerships forged with leading Indian and foreign OEMs."

Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister of India, shared his thoughts on the occasion and stated that, "With the launch of this integrated project for solid waste management in Lucknow, we are now a part of a mission that not only strengthens the city's waste management system but also aligns with our combined commitment to environmental sustainability. This initiative signifies our dedication to creating a cleaner, greener future for Lucknow, integrating innovative waste solutions and fostering employment opportunities, all while contributing to the larger vision of Swachh Bharat. I am hopeful to see that our city, that reflects our cultural heritage, also stands as an example of responsible and forward-thinking waste management practices and environmental consciousness."

Sharing his reflections on the collaboration, Indrajith Singh, IAS, the Commissioner of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, stated, " I am very glad that this whole project aligns so perfectly with our Prime Minister's vision for our country with the Swachh Bharat initiative. This agreement is a big step forward towards our efforts to elevate our city's cleanliness and sustainability standards. We are confident that this collaboration will positively and profoundly contribute to the overall well-being of the residents of Lucknow."

Sushma Kharakwal, Mayor of Lucknow, echoed the same enthusiasm in her statement. She said, "I look forward to the promising prospects that our collaboration with Lucknow Swachhata Abhiyan holds for our city. This partnership reflects our shared vision and dedication to promoting source segregation, enhanced citizen participation in sustainability initiatives and setting of new cleanliness standards for the city of Lucknow. We hope to working closely with LSA to ensure the success of these initiatives and contribute to fostering an improved environment and enhanced quality of life for the people of Lucknow."

This partnership signifies a significant step towards a cleaner, more sustainable Lucknow. LSA eagerly anticipates implementing these initiatives and playing a pivotal role in the city's ongoing transformation into a sustainable mega-city.

About Re Sustainability Limited

Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL), a KKR-backed company, is one of Asia's leading providers of comprehensive environmental management services.

ReSL offers a whole gamut of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories such as waste management (hazardous, municipal, and biomedical), MAR POL, construction waste, and e-waste; waste to energy; recycling (sewage, paper, plastic, and integrated waste); environmental solutions (remediation, ETPs, and wastewater treatment); automated car park management; and facilities management.

ReSL has a growing global footprint, including over 90 operating locations spread across India, Singapore, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Tanzania, and the USA. With close to three decades of operational history, the organization has a dominant presence across the entire waste value chain and has been a long-standing partner in the environmental solutions space for its customers.

For more information, please visit

www.resustainability.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344445/ReSustainability_event_smart_EV.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344446/ReSustainability_Lucknow_Swachhata_Abhiyan.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344448/Lucknow_Swachhata_Abhiyan_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344447/Re_Sustainability_Limited_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)