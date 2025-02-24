Biggest Ever Showcase of Technology & Innovation by Schneider Electric Group at ELECRAMA 2025, World's Largest Electrical Show

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and NextGen automation, today reaffirmed its commitment to accelerate its contribution to India's growth ambitions at ELECRAMA 2025, the largest electrical show in the world. The company showcased a comprehensive range of electrical and automation products and solutions to accelerate India's energy transition and empower customers across industries, infrastructure, data centers, buildings, and homes to accelerate their digitization and sustainability journey.

Building on its long-standing commitment to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Schneider Electric is enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in the country. Currently, the company has 31 factories in which supports local production of the advanced solutions and technologies reinforcing India's role as a critical global manufacturing and R & D hub.

Speaking at Elecrama 2025, Mr. Olivier Blum, CEO Schneider Electric, said, "India is a strategic pillar in Schneider Electric's global vision for sustainable growth, innovation, and digital transformation. As one of our four global hubs and 3rd largest market, it is playing a strong role in driving next-generation innovations across energy management & industrial automation. At ELECRAMA 2025, we are showcasing our cutting-edge innovations and technologies while reinforcing our commitment to India's energy transition and industrial self-reliance. Our technologies that support electrification and digitalization that are key to India's future. We remain committed to India's growth ambitions and will continue to expand our investments in areas around manufacturing, R & D, innovation, and people to build a more efficient, digital, and sustainable future--for India and the world."

Adding to this, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President- Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, added, "At ELECRAMA 2025, we have proudly showcased our efficient, resilient, and sustainable product and solutions portfolio designed to empower India Inc. on its digitalization and decarbonization journey. Our multi-brand strategy delivers enhanced customer value with a diverse range of products & solutions through our brands Schneider Electric, Lauritz Knudsen, AVEVA, eTAP, and more. As we embark on the next phase of growth in India, Schneider Electric remains steadfast in supporting the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision to foster industrial excellence and sustainability."

At ELECRAMA 2025, Schneider Electric Group is setting new benchmarks with next-generation innovations that enhance sustainability, energy efficiency, and digital transformation.

Some of the innovations that the group is launching include:

Schneider Electric's new launches:

* GM AirSeT - A primary switchgear and an eco-friendly alternative utilizing pure-air insulation technology, eliminating SF6 gas while ensuring compliance with global regulations.

* GM Set - Proudly made in India, offering shorter lead times and 24/7 service support with advanced gas-insulated switchgear technology.

* Software defined automation: We empower our customers to be better, bolder, and faster through sustainable, future-ready operations driven by data and open automation. Our comprehensive industrial tech portfolio, built on EcoStruxure architecture, features industry-leading software solutions from AVEVA.

* Acti9 Active Safety System (AFDD) - A cutting-edge solution designed to enhance protection and efficiency for residential spaces.

* TeSYS Tera and Deca - An advanced smart motor management system that optimizes performance and reliability.

* Digital Switchboard: A connected low voltage electric switchboard with smart sensors, meters and communicable breakers integrated with Schneider's monitoring layer to deliver real-time nsights and predictive analytics for energy & asset management.

* EcoCare Membership for all products: offers a unique AI-driven service program in the B2B space, featuring predictive maintenance, 24/7 remote monitoring, and extended warranty coverage.

Lauritz Knudsen new launches:

* Omega UZ ACB - The most advanced Air Circuit Breaker, featuring top-tier switching and protection functionalities, integrated with communication technologies like Ethernet I/P, Bluetooth, and NFC for seamless integration into SmartComm, Lauritz Knudsen's digital architecture platform.

* Dsine DZ MCCB - A comprehensive range of Molded Case Circuit Breakers designed for renewable energy needs, optimized system coordination, and best-in-class short circuit breaking capacities, along with modular digital trip units and accessories for digital system integration.

* New Range of Industrial Automation Solutions - This includes variable frequency motor drives, PLCs, and HMIs integrated with SmartComm, enhancing discrete process automation and efficiency.

* enConnect Home Automation Solutions - A new range of wireless Wi-Fi switches, lighting, and curtain control solutions for a connected home experience, powered by the cloud-based "enConnect" IoT platform.

* New Range of Numerical Protection Relays - Offering comprehensive protection, control, and communication functionalities for LV and MV applications, along with a draw-out design for enhanced safety.

* Full EV Ecosystem - Comprising EV chargers, a SmartComm Charge Management System (CMS), and cloud-based customer apps to facilitate the transition to electric mobility.

* Farm Automation Solutions - An innovative smart irrigation management system that enhances yields and water conservation through digitalization and automation.

Throughout Elecrama 2025, Schneider Electric Group aims to connect with thousands of key stakeholders, including End Customers and Partners, to showcase next-generation solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of businesses, drive efficiency, and enhance productivity--enabling them to bolster their sustainability strategies and accelerate towards a greener tomorrow.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be a trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation, and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI-enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software, and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)