Bihar Strengthens Digital Transformation with Bidgely's AI-Driven Power Solutions

BusinessWire India

Los Altos (California) [US]/ Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10: South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) has signed an agreement with REC and Bidgely to implement artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-powered solutions aimed at enhancing consumer services, reducing losses from theft and ensuring a more efficient and sustainable power supply.

Bidgely is leveraging its patented AL-driven analytics for smart meters to empower consumers with granular, appliance-level energy insights, enabling them to unlock cost-saving avenues and optimize power usage through intelligent, informed decisions. Additionally, the patented technology also enables SBPDCL to implement demand-side management (DSM) strategies aligned to the recommendations of the Ministry of Power, Government of India to achieve operational excellence. By delivering actionable AI-driven insights for both consumers and at the grid, Bidgely is truly driving power optimization from grid to home.

"Providing effective energy analytics to consumers in real-time is an important step towards modernization of Bihar's power distribution sector. Through REC's support and Bidgely's AI-powered analytics technology, we aim to increase transparency, improve billing accuracy and motivate consumers to use electricity in an economical manner," said Mahendra Kumar, MD, SBPDCL.

The value of Bidgely's AI-powered data solutions were first recognized during the Ministry of Power's flagship Powerthon 2022, a hackathon event aimed at identifying advanced solutions for power distribution challenges. During the event, Bidgely demonstrated how its Energy Theft Solution analyzes smart meter data to identify usage patterns over a period of time and detect anomalies associated with high probability theft tendencies of meter tampering and bypassing as well as leakages in tariff misuse and other non-technical loss. Bihar has since actively leveraged Bidgely's technology to curb losses and drive efficiency.

Now, the Ministry of Power has extended its support of Bihar's progressive technology investment, enabling Bihar to further capitalize on Bidgely's ability to enrich meter data with AI. This includes granular, hour-by-hour appliance-level insights into consumer energy usage, enabling optimized grid performance and empowering consumers with actionable energy-saving information.

"Bihar has been at the forefront of modernizing India's power sector through strategic smart meter adoption. Bidgely is honored to be part of Bihar's transformation journey and is committed to bringing our AI expertise and global experience in technological innovation to build a smarter, more resilient power infrastructure for the future," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely.

To learn more about Bidgely's AI technology for greater customer engagement, visit: bidgely.com/solutions/customer-engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)