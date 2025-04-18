BIMTECH Unveils "DIGI-SUSTEACH" digital centre of sustainability and circular economy

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading business school in India, has proudly announced the launch of its 'DIGI- SUSTEACH, Centre', providing sustainable development opportunities for actors in the circular economy landscape. This sustainability and circular economy centre is designed to integrate Sustainable and Circular Economy (SACE) principles into higher education curricula across Asia and Europe.

Launched under the ambit of the EU-funded Knowledge Development for Circular Economy (KODECET) project. This project funded by European Union's Erasmus+ program unites leading universities from Finland, Austria, India, and Thailand. As India's lead academic partner, BIMTECH has taken a prominent role in advancing this mission by conducting a comprehensive Status Quo Report on circular economy education and establishing one of four DIGI-SUSTEACH Centres.

The DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre embodies NEP 2020's emphasis on experiential and lifelong learning, with the adoption of best global practices. By embedding circular economy frameworks and digital sustainability into its curriculum, the Centre will foster critical thinking, innovation, and practical problem-solving among students, preparing them for a sustainable future. The curriculum will feature project-based learning, video lectures by international experts, and case studies on resource efficiency, waste minimization, and sustainable value creation.

Guided by global benchmarks such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's CE100 network, the EU's GreenComp framework, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre leverages strategic partnerships with the University of Jyvaskyla (Finland) and FH Joanneum (Austria) to deliver world-class sustainability education. Its impact will be evaluated through robust metrics, including student engagement, academic output, and societal outreach, ensuring tangible contributions to a circular economy.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, said, "The DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre is not just an academic milestone, it's a transformative leap toward reimagining management education for a sustainable future. By integrating circular economy principles into our curriculum and fostering global collaboration, we are equipping our students to lead the charge toward a regenerative economy. This initiative not only aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020 but also positions BIMTECH as a pioneer in shaping environmentally conscious leaders who will drive systemic change. We are excited to partner with industry and international academia to build a sustainable tomorrow."

Indian industries have also shown strong interest in participating to focus on group discussions and joining the Centre's Advisory Board. As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics gain prominence, the demand for managers trained in circular economy frameworks will soar. The DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre is poised to meet this need through industry-aligned research, curriculum co-design, and capability-building programs.

Inspired by its founders Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 8000 individuals.

