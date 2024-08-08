Bisleri International Forges a Partnership with Professional Golf Tour of India as the Official Hydration Partner

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], August 8: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, has forged a strategic partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to become the official hydration partner. The collaboration will span across 15 tournaments in India at some of the most challenging and prestigious golf courses. Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International said, "Bisleri has been championing the cause of hydration through a robust sports marketing program and has built a strong emotional connect with the consumers. I am thrilled to partner with Professional Golf Tour of India and associate with Golf, which is a unique sport that challenges both physical and mental endurance."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, Professional Golf Tour of India said, "We anticipate a highly competitive second half of the PGTI season. Our efforts have been focused on delivering maximum playing opportunities and we are confident that the professionals will enjoy the experience. We extend our gratitude to all the brands that have partnered with us this season, providing vital support to the growth of golf in India. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial collaboration. Wishing all the players the best of luck as we enter the exciting second half of the season."

Bisleri, with a legacy of over 50 years is the hydration expert in the country and sports marketing is an extremely important part of the brand's strategy to build on the same and connect with its large consumer base, especially Gen Z's. Bisleri has a robust sports marketing program across genres with hydration partnerships ranging from 5 Indian Premier League teams (Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capital), 5 Indian Soccer League Teams (Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyan FC and FC Goa), all 4 Procam International Marathons in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, Dubai Marathon, Ladakh Marathon, Ras Al Khaimah Marathon, 5 teams in the UAE IL T20 League, Ultimate Table Tennis League, Professional Golf Tour of India, Moto GP Bharat and of course proudly the National Games.

By connecting with diverse sports and athletes, we seal our position as the preferred hydration choice for fitness enthusiasts.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

