Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Redefines AT-LEISURE With "Play En-Vogue" Concept in Guwahati

BusinessWire India

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 28: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour wrapped up this edition with an unforgettable showcase in Guwahati, transforming the city into a playground of high fashion with its innovative "Play En-Vogue" concept. The event reimagined AT-LEISURE with a refined edge against the stunning backdrop of Guwahati's vibrant and scenic Greenwood Resort, featuring bold, experimental collections from designers Nitin Bal Chauhan, Abhishek Patni of NoughtOne, and Pawan Sachdeva, with the charismatic Ishaan Khatter as the showstopper.

In collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Blenders Pride Fashion Tour redefined India's fashion landscape with groundbreaking showcases. This synergy peaked in Guwahati, setting new benchmarks and cementing the tour's status as an industry trendsetter.

The designers revolutionized AT-LEISURE through experimental silhouettes, vivid colors, and statement pieces featuring oversized fits, asymmetrical cuts, and bold graphics, offering a fresh take on sophisticated comfort.

* NoughtOne by Abhishek Paatni's 'Racer 01' collection merged streetwear with rockstar chic, redefining fashion's rhythm through bold, nostalgic pieces inspired by music's influence.

* Pawan Sachdeva's collection The Dis-Aligned disrupted traditional fashion with controlled chaos, blending premium materials and techniques.

* Nitin Bal Chauhan's CHAMUNDA collection reimagined medieval armor for the streets, blending tradition and modernity, with hand-painted artworks adding an innovative touch to this resilient collection.

What truly set this showcase apart was its unconventional runway presentation. Showstopper Ishaan Khatter dazzled in Pawan Sachdeva's design, while KRSNA and KARMA delivered electrifying performances in Abhishek Paatni - NoughtOne's and Nitin Bal's creations, respectively, elevating the event to new heights.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "With Guwahati, we concluded the most iconic edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour yet. Throughout each city, we had reimagined creative boundaries through groundbreaking fashion showcases featuring visionary designers and showstoppers. However, our 'Play En-Vogue' finale in Guwahati represented the pinnacle of our vision, where fashion, art, and spontaneity converged in unexpected ways. As this edition came to an end, every experience had highlighted fashion's dynamic evolution, solidifying 'The One and Only' platform as the ultimate convergence of innovation and iconicity like never before."

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan, sharing his thoughts on the show said, "Blenders Pride Fashion Tour proved to be a powerful platform for storytelling through fashion. With 'Play En-Vogue,' we challenged conventional norms by blending high fashion with artistic elements. This showcase provided an opportunity to push boundaries, and seeing the audience embrace this bold experimentation was truly exhilarating."

Designer Abhishek Patni, Founder of NoughtOne, expressed, "At NoughtOne, we had always believed in redefining contemporary fashion by merging streetwear influences with high-end aesthetics. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour provided the perfect platform to bring our vision of cutting-edge, bold, and unconventional AT-LEISURE to life, creating an experience that was as dynamic as the designs themselves."

Designer Pawan Sachdeva, reflected on the show, stating, "I was honored to be a part of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour's final stop in Guwahati. My collection was inspired by the carefree spirit of AT-LEISURE, and I had a blast creating pieces that were both stylish and comfortable. I was thrilled that the audience enjoyed the show! "

Showstopper Ishaan Khatter said, "Fashion is about confidence, expression, and making a statement. Walking for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour's Guwahati showcase was incredible--every element of the show was a celebration of bold, fearless style, and I'm thrilled to have been a part of it."

Rapper KR$NA expressed, "Blenders Pride Fashion Tour wasn't just a fashion event--it was a dynamic celebration of music, music, energy, and self-expression. Performing in Guwahati, where creativity had flowed in every aspect, felt absolutely surreal. The energy of the crowd and the synergy between fashion and music made it truly unforgettable."

Rapper K A R M A said, "Being a part of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour's grand culmination in Guwahati was a truly electrifying experience, where we got to amplify the vibe of the night through our beats and lyrics. It was an honor to have performed on such a prestigious platform that celebrates innovation in every form."

"As curator for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, it was exciting to witness how it took shape as 'The One and Only' platform of iconic and en vogue experiences. Every concept presented a distinct interpretation of fashion, glamour, and creativity, crafting an immersive ecosystem that invited you into the extraordinary world of Blenders Pride," says Ashish Soni.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI expressed, "FDCI was thrilled with its collaboration with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, bringing together the two powerhouses of fashion, which amplified our commitment to shaping its future. We created an impressive new edition that caught the ever-evolving pulse of global fashion and fascinated audiences nationwide."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)