Bliss By Anju Redefines Healthy Snacking with a Plant-Based, Clean-Ingredient Approach

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: In an era where consumers are increasingly prioritising health and mindful eating, Bliss By Anju is emerging as a distinctive player in the healthy snacking space, offering a range of plant-based, clean-label products rooted in wellness and tradition.

Founded by Anju Kalhan, the brand is built on a deeply personal journey of transformation. After battling high blood pressure and severe migraines for nearly 30 years, Anju adopted a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle that helped her reverse these chronic conditions. This life-changing experience led her to explore the concept of food as medicine and inspired the foundation of Bliss By Anju.

Identifying a clear market gap, Anju recognised that many packaged snacks available to consumers were heavily processed and lacked nutritional value. Motivated to offer a healthier alternative, she began developing snacks using natural, plant-based ingredients, drawing inspiration from traditional Indian recipes.

"During my healing journey, I realised how difficult it was to find snacks that were truly nourishing and aligned with a healthy lifestyle. That realisation inspired me to create something that people could enjoy without compromising their health," said Anju Kalhan, Founder of Bliss By Anju.

Bliss By Anju's product range is defined by its commitment to clean eating. All offerings are oil-free, ghee-free, and dairy-free, and are crafted using whole-food ingredients to ensure both nutrition and taste. The brand combines traditional culinary wisdom with modern nutritional needs, delivering products that cater to today's health-conscious consumers.

At its core, the brand is driven by a strong philosophy--that food, when prepared with the right ingredients and intent, can play a vital role in overall well-being.

"Bliss By Anju was born from my personal journey of healing. I truly believe that when food is made with intention and natural ingredients, it can support both health and happiness," Anju added.

With a growing demand for healthier food alternatives, Bliss By Anju continues to position itself as a mindful snacking brand, encouraging consumers to make better dietary choices without compromising on flavour.

About Bliss By Anju

Bliss By Anju is a plant-based snacking brand focused on creating clean, nutritious, and flavorful alternatives to conventional packaged foods. Founded by Anju Kalhan, the brand is rooted in the philosophy of "food as medicine," offering products that are oil-free, ghee-free, dairy-free, and made from whole-food, plant-based ingredients. Inspired by traditional Indian recipes and mindful eating practices, Bliss By Anju aims to promote healthier lifestyles by making conscious snacking accessible and enjoyable for modern consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)