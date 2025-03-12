BMW Group India strengthens its dealer network with a new Retail.NEXT dealership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: BMW Group India announced the launch of Deutsche Motoren's Retail.NEXT showroom in Central Delhi. The new showroom is located at Plot No. B-5/7, Safdarjung Enclave, Africa Avenue Road, New Delhi - 110029.

The dealership is headed by Mr. Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Deutsche Motoren. Deutsche Motoren also represents BMW Group India with a total of six sales and three service facilities in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Vikram Pawah, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "The inauguration of the new Deutsche Motoren Retail.NEXT showroom in Delhi marks a pivotal step in our vision for the future of luxury automotive retail in India. As a key market, Delhi embodies innovation and exclusivity, making it the perfect location to introduce our progressive Retail.NEXT concept. By integrating cutting-edge digital engagement with a sophisticated physical space, we are redefining the dealership experience to be more immersive, seamless, and customer-centric. This milestone reflects our commitment to shaping the future of luxury retail, and we appreciate our strong partnership with Deutsche Motoren in driving this transformation forward."

Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Deutsche Motoren said, "Our enduring partnership with BMW Group India is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The success we have witnessed in the Delhi and Bengaluru markets underscores this strong collaboration. With the launch of our new Retail.NEXT showroom in Delhi, we are elevating the luxury automotive retail experience, setting new benchmarks in customer service and engagement. This milestone reaffirms our dedication to providing BMW customers in Delhi with an unparalleled journey of luxury and sophistication."

Retail.NEXT will redefine the automotive retail experience in the luxury automotive segment. It reinforces a seamless experience for everyone, regardless of their sales or service needs. It blends digital innovation with personalized service, offering a dynamic and engaging environment. The layout features open spaces with minimalist design elements, allowing for an intuitive flow through the showroom. High-tech digital interfaces are integrated throughout the facility, enabling prospects to explore vehicle features, customize their preferences, and receive tailored recommendations. Additionally, the design incorporates exclusive areas for private consultations and vehicle handovers, ensuring that every interaction is as personalized and memorable as possible. Retail.NEXT creates a future-forward retail space that not only showcases vehicles but also embodies BMW Groups commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The ultra-modern showroom is spread over 5,835 sq.ft. and showcases 6 BMW vehicles from the BMW M, BMW i and BMW portfolio. A dedicated vehicle handover lounge is thoughtfully designed to ensure each customer's car delivery is a truly memorable experience. Latest range of BMW merchandise and accessories are on display at the lifestyle and accessories zone. The customer interaction lounge offers a relaxed ambience to discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle.

The Customer Consultation Stages are located strategically throughout the showroom. The service consultation takes place where the client wants it and what fits the situation. The unique living room atmosphere and the cozy positioning of the seating close to cars creates a relaxed environment for consultation. Personal Service Advisor (PSA) and BMW Geniuses are equipped with innovative digital sales tools to provide comprehensive information on product features and services. Further, prospects can also leverage BMW BEVScape - a state-of-the-art, interactive digital tool delivers complete clarity on EV ownership and empowering them to make informed decisions with ease.

