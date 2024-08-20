Brand Street Integrated Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 20: Brand Street Integrated has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from July, 2024 to July, 2025! This prestigious certification is a testament to the organization's commitment to fostering an inclusive, engaging, and employee-centric workplace. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. "We are thrilled to receive this certification, which underscores our dedication to creating a positive and dynamic work environment where every team member feels valued and empowered," said Surendra Singh, Managing Director at Brand Street Integrated. "Our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and continuous growth."

About Brand Street Integrated

Brand Street Integrated (BSI), situated in Gurgaon, is a comprehensive integrated marketing agency that assists businesses from launch to awareness, visibility, and penetration, which encompasses Modern Trade, Consumer Marketing, Merchandising, OOH and rural reach. Founded in 2015, BSI is currently powered by 150+ individuals, and with Mr Surendra Singh, the CEO's long-term goal to prosper, BSI has been honored by the WOW Asia Awards for their remarkable achievements, and Brand Equity has also nominated BSI as Best Innovation during the Pandemic.

