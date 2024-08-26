Brand Torque announces AISL Edition II: Alternative Investments & Sustainable Lifestyles, with Industry Leaders & Elites in Bangalore, India

PNN Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Brand Torque proudly announces AISL Edition II, an exclusive, invite-only event scheduled for September 20th, 2024, at the esteemed Sheraton Hotel in Bangalore. This premier forum will gather a distinguished delegation of industry leaders, CEOs, and influencers to engage in discussions that shape the future of business. A Showcase of Prestige and Excellence! AISL Edition II is not just an event; it's a convergence of the most influential minds across various industries. Delegates can expect in-depth discussions on real estate, financial services, alternative investments, lifestyle, sustainability, and artificial intelligence. The day will feature two power-packed sessions, each moderated by leading experts:

* Morning Session: Focus on leadership, innovation, and emerging trends across key sectors.

* Evening Session: Exploration of sustainable business practices and the evolving global economy.

Panel Discussions and Speakers

Panel 1: Family Office Rethink on AIF & Real Estate Investments

* Moderator: Pallavi Joshi Bakhru, Partner & Leader, Private Client Services, India-UK Corridor Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP

* Panelists:

* Shridhar N, Group Director & CEO, Hiranandani Group

* Sanjay Tagra, Managing Partner, JSW Ventures

* Ganesh KC, President, Pratithi Investments

* Sree Priya NS, Co-Founder & Director, Entrust Family Office

Panel 2: Real Estate & Alternative Investments Panel

* Moderator: Shabala D. Shinde, Partner and Real Estate & REITs Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP

* Panelists:

* Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer - Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

* Vishal Gupta, Principal Investments, ICICI Prudential AMC

* Ashish Dhami, Chief - sales, marketing & product design, K Raheja Corp

Panel 3: Thought Leaders in Lifestyle and Sustainability

* Moderator: Khushroo Panthaky, Chartered Accountant

* Panelists: Renowned thought leaders and industry experts will discuss business trends, the future of India, artificial intelligence, lifestyle, and sustainability.

Keynote Speakers and Moderators

Renowned experts will headline the sessions, bringing unparalleled insights into new-age business strategies. Each session will be moderated by industry veterans, ensuring a rich and engaging dialogue.

Brand Partners: The Powerhouses Behind AISL Edition II

AISL Edition II is supported by an array of prestigious partners:

* Grant Thornton Bharat: Knowledge and Award Tabulation Partner, providing expertise in navigating the evolving business landscape.

* CEO Club India: Our Esteemed Association that brings together CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from various industries to share knowledge, ideas, and resources.

* ICICI Prudential Alternative Investments: Our Presenting Partner, continuing its legacy of empowering leaders with insights into alternative investments.

* K Raheja Corp and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.: Platinum Partners exemplifying excellence in real estate and sustainable living.

* Titan Nebula: Lifestyle Partner blending tradition with luxury.

* Sumadhura Group and Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Ltd.: Highlighting innovation and craftsmanship in real estate.

Statements from the Curators and Partners

Madhushree Dutta, Founder & CEO of Brand Torque LLP, shares, "The AISL project is poised to become a transformative force in India, uniting stakeholders and disseminating valuable information and opportunities. It offers an unbiased platform for exploring new possibilities and supports business owners and financial experts in evaluating growth opportunities. We anticipate the AISL (Alternative Investments & Sustainable Lifestyles) and Lumiere Awards growing significantly each year, fulfilling our vision of a platform rich in research, content, and connections."

Khushroo Panthaky, Chartered Accountant, shared his enthusiasm: "I am excited to moderate the Thought Leaders Panel at AISL 2024 - Edition II in Bangalore this year! We'll explore a range of captivating topics, from Leadership and Artificial Intelligence to Lifestyle and Sustainability. I look forward to an engaging discussion that promises fresh insights and valuable perspectives for business leaders, industry stalwarts, and subject matter experts."

Shabala D. Shinde, Partner and Real Estate & REITs Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP shares:" The real estate sector has moved beyond just bricks and mortar, now embracing innovation, sustainability, and varied investment strategies. I look forward to facilitate the "Real Estate and Alternative Investments" panel at AISL-2024 - Edition II in Bangalore where our distinguished panelists will share valuable insights to propel growth and successfully navigate the challenges of this transforming landscape".

Mahindra Patwari, Director, MIPL Global | President, CEO Clubs India, Bangalore Chapter, emphasized the importance of innovation in today's business climate: "As the global business landscape transforms, CEOs must pivot towards sustainable growth. Our partnership with AISL provides a catalyst for innovation, empowering leaders to harness alternative investments and drive positive change."

Vishal Gupta, Principal Investments - Real Estate ICICI Prudential AMC, highlighted the event's relevance: "AISL Edition II is a pivotal platform where industry experts converge to explore the potential of alternative investments. Our aim is to empower attendees with knowledge and strategies that foster potential growth and resilience in a rapidly changing world."

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., remarked: "Investing in the future is crucial, and sustainable living plays a key role in this vision. Mahindra Lifespaces has launched the country's first three Net Zero residential developments. As a pioneer in Net Zero homes in India, Mahindra Lifespaces is committed to exclusively building Net Zero homes from 2030 onwards. Our 100% green portfolio and our goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 underscore our dedication to sustainability and innovation. As we shape the future of luxury living by making it sustainable and responsible, I look forward to exploring new ideas that will drive our field forward. This event is a great opportunity to connect with industry leaders, engage in meaningful discussions, and share valuable insights."

Ashish Dhami, Chief - sales, marketing & product design - K Raheja Corp Homes further adds, "At K Raheja Corp Homes, we pride ourselves on being a leading real estate conglomerate, redefining luxury and lifestyle with every endeavor. Our mission is to create unparalleled experiences for our customers and investors. The AISL platform serves as an ideal venue where we can collaborate and unlock exceptional growth opportunities"

Lumiere Awards: Celebrating Brilliance Across Industries

The Lumiere Awards Night will be a glittering ceremony, celebrating excellence across various sectors, including innovation, business excellence, technology, and the arts. Esteemed jury members will recognize those who have made significant contributions to their industries purely on merit.

A Platform for Networking and Growth

AISL Edition II offers a unique opportunity for delegates to network with peers, industry leaders, and innovators. Attendees will leave with actionable insights and connections that drive growth and success.

Join Us

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to be part of a forum that promises to be both intellectually stimulating and strategically significant. We look forward to welcoming our esteemed guests to an unforgettable event where excellence and innovation converge.

