BTL EPC Ltd. Announces Strategic Acquisition of MBE-CMT to Strengthen Product Business

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 28: BTL EPC Ltd., a flagship company of the Shrachi Group, has announced the acquisition of MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India Pvt. Ltd. (MBE-CMT), formerly known as Humboldt Wedag India. The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in BTL EPC Ltd's growth journey, with MBE-CMT being merged as a new unit of the company.

MBE-CMT is a pioneer in the manufacturing of centrifuges, crushers, screens, and feeders --equipment essential to various bulk material handling and beneficiation processes. The addition of MBE-CMT's expertise and manufacturing capabilities positions BTL EPC Ltd as a stronger player in the product business area.

State-of-the-art Facility in Kharagpur:

As part of the acquisition, BTL EPC Ltd gains access to MBE-CMT's modern manufacturing facility in Kharagpur, an industrial hub with excellent connectivity. The facility's advanced infrastructure and large open area for future expansion, provides an ideal foundation for broadening BTL EPC Ltd's product portfolio and delivering innovative, high-quality solutions.

Strategic Advantages:

The acquisition of MBE-CMT aligns with BTL EPC Ltd's long-term vision of growth and diversification. It enhances the company's manufacturing capabilities and product offerings, particularly in the fields of bulk material handling and mineral beneficiation, leveraging the acquired expertise in centrifuge, crusher, screen, and feeder technologies.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ravi Todi, Managing Director, BTL EPC Ltd., said, "This acquisition is a significant step forward in our journey of growth and innovation. MBE-CMT's legacy and expertise, combined with our own strengths, will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients and solidify our position. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings in expanding our product business by strengthening our manufacturing capabilities."

BTL EPC Ltd. offers end-to-end EPC solutions in Bulk Material Handling, Ash Handling, Mineral Beneficiation, Chemical Plants, and more, serving key sectors like power, steel, and mining. With over 60+ years of experience, BTL EPC Ltd has successfully delivered 30+ large-scale projects, achieved Rs.641 Cr. revenue in FY 2023-24 (24% growth), and is targeting a projected order booking of Rs.2000 plus Cr. for FY 2024-25.

BTL EPC Ltd.'s engineering expertise, focus on innovation, and commitment to timely project execution have been key drivers of its sustained growth and success across diverse industrial sectors.

Website: www.btlepcltd.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)