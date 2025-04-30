Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. Creates History with World Homoeopathy Summit 3 in Germany

PNN

Kothen (Germany) [Europe], April 30: On the special occasion of the birthday anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the Father of Homoeopathy, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. officially organized the World Homoeopathy Summit 3 during World Homoeopathy Week in 2025 in Kothen, Germany, which is popularly referred to as the global capital of classical homeopathy. Burnett is one of a kind of organization that represents the Indian Homoeopathy industry on the global front. They successfully hosted the 2nd summit in the world's cosmopolitan city, Dubai.

The prestigious summit had more than 200 eminent Homoeopathy doctors and professionals from across the globe to discuss, share knowledge, and celebrate the legacy of Homoeopathy. Prominent attendees were Dr. Lorie Grossman, President of the National Center for Homoeopathy, USA; Prof. Ronald Morie from the UK; Dr. Nitish Dubey, CMD of Hariom Homeo, India; Prof. Dr. Dorly and Prof. Leoni from Brazil; Dr. Vesna Marinkovic from Serbia; and Dr. Martin from the Netherlands.

The Scientific Society for Homoeopathy, Kothen, renders homage through a special luncheon, offering an occasion for international delegates to warmly and informally network and collaborate. Furthermore, the summit was full of exciting activities, including a unique trip to the birthplace and practice of Dr Hahnemann, an event greatly deepened into the history of classical Homoeopathy for the participants. This was followed by a knowledge-exchange program and presentation of case studies to exhibit the success ratio. Later, experts had a prolonged research discourse at the European Library of Homoeopathy to reinforce the value of academic collaboration towards new advancements in this field.

Award Ceremony was one of the key attractions of the summit, where 60 doctors were acknowledged for their contribution to homoeopathy. With attendance by Eoin Morgan, former World Cup-winning captain of the England cricket team, and Bastian Bernhagen, Member of Parliament from Kothen, this ceremony was made even more memorable.

Dr. Nitish Dubey, CMD of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd., expressed heartfelt thanks to Wiss Homoeopathy, the European Library of Homoeopathy, the House of Hahnemann, and Dr. Stefanie Jahn for their help and support throughout their path to making the summit a historic success. He further mentioned that "Kothen is not just a place; it is a pilgrimage for every Homoeopath. To hold the summit here was thus both an honor and a responsibility to advance Dr. Hahnemann's legacy with all the passion and purpose he envisaged. This summit has reinstated our common commitment to advancing homoeopathy as a global healing science."

The enchanting Kothen, a dream city for homoeopath, provided the ideal platform for a landmark occasion. Participants expressed sincere gratitude to Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. for organizing such a meaningful and far-reaching global gathering to explore the ever-growing opportunities in homoeopathy.

About Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd.

Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd., was established in the year 2018 and has since emerged as one of the leading homoeopathic franchise companies of India. In recent years, homoeopathy has been an evolving, affirmative, reliable and promising system of medicine. Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt. Ltd. has always made sure to passionately work towards upliftment of Homoeopathy with manufacturing of supreme quality medicines, as per the guidelines of our Master, Sir Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann.

