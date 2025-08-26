CA Shivansh Mishra's PSOG Framework to Accelerate Startup Growth and Tax Optimization

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: As financial regulations intensify and compliance demands expand, startups are under growing pressure to optimize operations while scaling. To address this gap, Chartered Accountant Shivansh Mehra has introduced the PSOG Framework (Plan, Save, Optimise, Grow) -- a structured approach to financial management designed to help businesses scale sustainably without the cost of a full-time CFO.

With more than 12 years of experience guiding businesses across sectors, Mehra has seen how financial missteps can derail even promising ventures. "Modern businesses fail not because they lack vision, but because they lack the financial infrastructure to support their ambitions," he says.

The PSOG Framework offers systematic interventions across four phases:

Plan - Strategic financial planning and tax structuring, crucial once revenues cross the ₹10 crore mark where complexity spikes.

Save - Implementing compliance-based savings such as GST input credit optimization and Section 80-IAC deductions.

Optimise - Streamlining cash flow, MIS reporting, and transaction structuring to improve efficiency.

Grow - Preparing for funding, strengthening investor relations, and building robust financial systems to support scale.

This methodology has already been validated through collaborations with Chambers of Commerce and government bodies, and applied across startups, manufacturing units, and export-driven businesses.

According to Mehra, the need for expert financial guidance becomes especially critical during milestone moments: securing growth funding, crossing revenue thresholds, or navigating compliance-heavy sectors. He warns that a single compliance error can cost more than years of professional fees -- making proactive management not just advisable, but essential.

By bridging the gap between business vision and financial execution, the PSOG framework positions itself as a practical roadmap for companies chasing both growth and sustainability. For India's expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem, Mehra believes, strategic financial discipline will determine who scales and who struggles.

What gets measured, gets improved!

