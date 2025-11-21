Canara HSBC Life Insurance Partners with Canara Bank for 'Come Run Together', A Landmark Community Marathon Promoting Fitness and Unity

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 21: Canara HSBC Life Insurance has partnered with Canara Bank as the official Insurance Partner for 'Come Run Together', a marquee community marathon scheduled for 23rd November 2025 at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering health, wellness, and social cohesion through active living.

* The marathon encourages community participation by providing a platform for individuals of all ages to come together in an all-inclusive run

The event is poised to attract over 10,000 participants, making it one of the most anticipated fitness gatherings in the region. Designed to cater to diverse fitness levels, the marathon offers three distinctive race categories:

- 3K Canara Savings Run: A relaxed, family-friendly experience ideal for beginners and those seeking a fun introduction to running.

- 5K Canara Premium Run: A balanced challenge for casual runners and fitness enthusiasts looking to push their limits.

- 10K Aspire Run: A test of endurance and speed for seasoned athletes aiming for peak performance.

Beyond the excitement of the race, 'Come Run Together' is a celebration of community spirit, friendship, and holistic well-being. It reflects a growing movement that encourages individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles while strengthening social bonds.

Speaking about the initiative, Soly Thomas, Chief Distribution Officer - Bancassurance, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "The 'Come Run Together' marathon reflects our shared vision of inclusivity, wellness, and unity. We are proud to support this inspiring initiative that encourages healthy living while bringing people closer together. By participating in events like these, we reaffirm our focus on fostering a healthier, more active society."

Health and wellness are fundamental to living a fulfilling life. This marathon exemplifies how community-driven fitness initiatives can inspire individuals to make better lifestyle choices. Regular physical activity not only strengthens the body but also enhances mental resilience, helping people manage stress, build confidence, and improve overall quality of life.

Just as insurance safeguards the future, adopting healthy habits is an investment in long-term well-being. It reduces health risks, promotes longevity, and enriches every aspect of life. Through this partnership, Canara HSBC Life Insurance reiterates its commitment to empowering individuals to lead healthier, holistic lives.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance:

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (36.5 per cent) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5 per cent). Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company, holding 13% as an investor, while the remaining 25% is held by other public shareholders and other investors. As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and more than 100 branch offices as of September 30, 2025, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 17 years now, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple [Tier 1, 2 and 3] cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group spaces comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

