CarDekho Group to Unveil Transformative AI Innovations at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

New Delhi [India], January 15: CarDekho Group, India's leading auto-tech and fintech solutions provider, is gearing up to showcase its transformative AI innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is set to redefine the car-buying journey. The exhibit will feature state-of-the-art solutions, including AI-driven immersive technology that transforms customer engagements, Advanced data analytics engines designed to deliver personalized insights, and AI-powered virtual assistants capable of conversing in multiple Indian languages to enhance accessibility. These cutting-edge solutions embody CarDekho's vision of setting new benchmarks in intelligent, customer-centric mobility experiences, paving the way for a smarter and more inclusive automotive future.

The story of CarDekho began in 2008 when Amit Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, and Anurag Jain, COO & Co-Founder, attended the Auto Expo, an experience that sparked the idea to revolutionize the automotive buying experience. Now, in 2025, the company returns to the expo with an advanced suite of AI-driven solutions poised to transform the automotive landscape in India and beyond.

The CarDekho Group's Experience Zone in Hall 11, will provide an immersive experience with an AR/VR studio and interactive displays. Visitors can dive into the world of AI-powered mobility through engaging demonstrations and participate in an on-ground quiz featuring multiple-choice questions. This dynamic engagement underscores CarDekho's vision of making technology accessible and exciting for everyone.

Mayank Jain, CEO of New Auto (CarDekho Group), commented "As the industry gears up for 2025 and beyond, adopting newer technologies in order to get closer to your customers becomes even more critical for brands to stay relevant. AI will be the cornerstone of all systems and processes in the industry going forward, especially around user experience and customer acquisition. At CarDekho, we are committed to reshaping the mobility landscape through pioneering advancements in AI and our extensive suite of AI-powered products. These innovations enable brands and users to forge more meaningful connections."

Leading the participation will be members of CarDekho's leadership team, including Amit Jain (Co-founder and CEO - CarDekho Group) and Mayank Jain (CEO - New Auto). As CarDekho gears up for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, it invites visitors to join the journey of transforming mobility.

About CarDekho Group:

Founded in 2008 by Amit Jain and Anurag Jain, CarDekho Group is one of the leading Autotech & finance solution platforms with nearly 60mn MU. CarDekho Group operates companies in Insurtech (InsuranceDekho, India's #1 B2B2C), Fintech (rupyy, one of the leading lending Fintech platforms), Shared mobility space (Revv) & also operates India's leading automobile content portals such as CarDekho.com, BikeDekho, TractorsDekho, ZigWheels, Powerdrift, etc.

CarDekho Group is committed to developing an integrated ecosystem that seamlessly connects consumers, car manufacturers, dealers, and related businesses, facilitating comprehensive access to car buying and selling. As a responsible corporate entity, the Group is dedicated to sustainable development and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 under the United Nations framework. Furthermore, the group has adopted over five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in its ongoing commitment to give back to society.

The Group is backed by marquee investors like Peak XV(Sequoia), Hillhouse Capital, CapitalG, Ratan Tata Trust, Leapfrog (ESG-focused investment fund), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, amongst others.

