CecureUs Announces the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards 2024-2025

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11: CecureUs proudly announces the winners of the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards 2024-2025, honoring organizations that have demonstrated outstanding dedication to fostering inclusive cultures, prioritizing employee wellness, and ensuring workplace safety. Now in its fourth edition, the awards celebrate companies that have taken significant strides in creating work environments where employees thrive.

This year, the awards received an overwhelming 127 nominations from esteemed corporate businesses across India. Following a rigorous evaluation process--including an initial assessment, screening, in-depth interviews, and scoring by a distinguished jury panel--the top 39 finalists were shortlisted. From these, 23 winners were selected for their exemplary commitment to inclusivity, employee wellness, and workplace safety.

Recognizing Excellence Across Three Categories

1. CecureUs Inclusive Workplace Awards 2024-2025

Recognizing organizations that champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace, this award honors companies that foster a culture of belonging, valuing differences across gender, race, age, nationality, disabilities, sexual orientation, and life experiences.

2. CecureUs Healthy Workplace Awards 2024-2025

Acknowledging organizations that actively support Mental Health and Holistic Employee Well-being, this award highlights companies that have successfully implemented Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) to create stigma-free environments where seeking help is encouraged.

3. CecureUs PoSH Safe Workplace Awards 2024-2025

Recognizing organizations that are proactive in creating a Safe and Harassment-free work environment, this award is divided into four subcategories--Safe Workplace, Best Culture, Best Organization for PoSH, and an Exemplary Award--highlighting leaders who prioritize workplace safety.

Meet the Winners

The Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards celebrate the following organizations for their exceptional initiatives:

Exemplary Award:

* Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited

Inclusive Workplace Award:

* Zuci Systems (India) Private Limited

* TPI Composites India Private Limited

* DK Publishing Private Limited

* WRI India

* Hitachi India Private Limited

* RRD GO Creative (RR Donnelley)

Healthy Workplace Award:

* Zuci Systems (India) Private Limited

* TPI Composites India Private Limited

* DK Publishing Private Limited

* NoBroker Technologies Solutions Private Limited

Safe Workplace Award:

* Chargeback Gurus Fintech Private Limited

* Vajra Global Consulting Services LLP

* Integrate Marketing Technologies Private Limited

* Ather Energy Limited

* AArete Technosoft Private Limited

* IDP Education India Services LLP

* Celestica India Private Limited

* Checktronix India Private Limited (A Lightcast Company)

* Flatirons Solutions India Private Limited

* M2P Solutions Private limited

* 5paisa Capital limited

* Dexian India Technologies Private Limited

A Rigorous Selection Process

The evaluation process for the awards included:

* Initial Assessment: Reviewing nominations based on metrics, best practices, and responses submitted.

* Screening & Documentation Review: Second-round evaluations and document audits for shortlisted organizations.

* Deep Dive Interviews: In-depth discussions with HR and business leaders to assess real impact.

* Final Scoring & Recognition: Aggregated scores from all stages, determining the best-in-class winners.

Speaking on the significance of these awards, Viji Hari, Founder of CecureUs, stated, "A truly modern workplace is one that nurtures diversity, prioritizes employee well-being, and upholds the highest standards of safety. Through the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards, we are thrilled to recognize organizations that are setting benchmarks in these critical areas. Each of this year's winners is leading the way in fostering environments where employees feel valued, supported, and safe. We hope this recognition inspires more businesses to adopt progressive, inclusive, and wellness-oriented workplace practices."

CecureUs is committed to promoting safe, inclusive, and healthy work environments. Through expert-led programs in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), Ethics and Code of Business Conduct (CoBC) and PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment), the organization works closely with businesses to create sustainable workplace cultures that empower employees.

For more details about the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards and to participate in future editions, visit cecureus.com/awards.

