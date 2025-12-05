Celebrating a Quarter Century of Care: IFFCO-TOKIO's Journey of Trust Continues

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 5: One of India's leading general insurance companies IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company Limited (IFFCO-TOKIO GIC) is celebrating its 25th year (Silver Jubilee) of its foundation. Over this momentous journey, the company has been working with an objective of 'Spreading Happiness' ('Muskurate Raho') in the lives of its customers with customized policies and one of the best claim settlement rates in India.

Established as a joint venture between IFFCO and Japan's Tokio Marine Group and receiving license from IRDAI in 2000, IFFCO-TOKIO's journey has been epitome of unwavering trust and dedication to making insurance accessible to every individual, household, and business.

With a modest beginning 25 years ago, the company now caters about 86+ Lakh policies through 1000+ offices and 35,000 agents, strengthened by decades of trust.

Taking inspiration from various initiatives of IRDAI, IFFCO-TOKIO has brought out affordable insurance solutions for under-covered communities. To serve this purpose, company has tied up with a number of cooperatives to distribute micro insurance for package policies, health, and motor policies.

Reminiscing on IFFCO-TOKIO GIC's memorable journey and future ahead, Mr. Subrata Mondal, Managing Director & CEO said, "While at the beginning we were guided by the principal of affordable insurance, the vision has got enlarged to align with people's aspirations and robust economy, while committed towards IRDAI's "Insurance for All by 2047". Having laid out strong technological foundation with trust, innovation and resilience at core, IFFCO-TOKIO is now entering into transformational next leg of growth with an aim of building one of the best customer-focussed, innovative and socially responsible insurance company in India."

Mr. Mondal further stated that company's expansion both in terms of customers and employees exemplifies its inclusive growth. While encouraging female participation, company provides ample opportunities to rise the ladder, highlighting commitment to gender diversity and equality. Additionally, insurer has provided training to over 5,000 women agents fostering financial inclusion and community trust.

The Company has been at the forefront of social welfare through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. IFFCO-TOKIO's CSR initiatives are designed to empower rural youth, especially female, through education and skill development, improving healthcare in underserved areas, and promoting sustainable practices for a greener future.

Over its 25-year journey, IFFCO-TOKIO has been honoured with numerous awards and recognitions across business excellence, innovation, and customer service. These include the 'Tokio Marine Group Award 2025' for exceptional achievement in transforming the Motor Own Damage (OD) Claims operations in Tokyo, and the 'India's Top General Insurance Company Award 2025' by Entrepreneur Outlook Magazine. The company also received the 'Best DevOps Culture (General Insurance)' and 'Best Incident Response Strategy for Application Security - General Insurance' awards from Quantic India at the 8th Edition India DevOps Show 2025.

Further, IFFCO-TOKIO earned the prestigious title of 'Asia's Best General Insurance Company - 2025' at the Asia Excellence Awards 2025 by Insights Success Media, as well as the 'Top Healthcare Insurance Company' award at the 16th Elets Healthcare Innovation Summit. It was also recognised with the 'Best Customer Service Insurance Company Award' at the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2025 by Synnax Group, and the 'Non-Life Insurance Award' for Excellence in Operational Efficiencies using Emerging Technology at the IBEX India BFSI Technology Awards held at the Jio World Convention Centre, among several others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)