Celebrating Diversity and Creativity: Queen of the Arabian Sea Art National Workshop at Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 25: The Shamtamani Kala Kendra at JAIN (deemed-to-be) University proudly concludes the "Queen of the Arabian Sea" National Painting Workshop, held at the picturesque campus of the Design School of Jain University, Kochi (Kerala). The workshop brought together 24 renowned artists from across the country, showcasing their extraordinary talent amidst the vibrant cultural ambiance of Kochi.

Over the course of the workshop, 24 talented artists showcased their mastery of the brush, capturing the essence of Arabian Sea culture in breathtaking artworks. Each piece reflected the diversity and richness of the region, serving as a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries. The artists immersed themselves in a vibrant tapestry of creativity, unity, and cultural exchange.

The workshop welcomed participation from artists, students, and the general public of Kerala Kochi, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose. Attendees were invited to explore their creative potential and contribute to the celebration of culture and unity.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, "Through art, participants conveyed a powerful message of unity and togetherness, emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity and building bridges across cultures. The workshop served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding, highlighting the transformative power of artistic expression."

"We are thrilled to have been part of such a meaningful event that celebrates our cultural heritage and promotes unity through art. The workshop provided a unique opportunity for artists to come together, exchange ideas, and inspire one another," Ashok Khant, Artist, Gujarat State Honor Awardee.

"Queen of the Arabian Sea Art National Workshop has been an enriching experience, allowing us to explore new perspectives and express our creativity in a supportive environment. We are grateful to the organizers for their efforts in bringing this event to fruition," Biswaranjan Kar, Odisa (Sculpture And Painting Artist).

Dr. Avinash Kate, Dean of Shantamani Kala Kendra at Jain University said, "As we reflect on the success of this year's workshop, we look forward to welcoming even greater participation and engagement in the future. Our art initiatives are targeted to encourage people to embark on a journey of self-expression and creativity and showcase their unique vision to the world. Our upcoming events and initiatives are aimed at promoting art, culture, and unity in our community."

JAIN (deemed-to-be) University's The Shamtamani Kala Kendra will replicate these events in other parts of the country and expect even greater participation and engagement in the future.

Shantamani Kala Kendra is envisaged as the fulcrum for liberal education in the University offering educational programmes in Fine Arts and Performing Arts, besides promoting and amalgamating various traditional and modern art forms. From time immemorial, these forms have been referred to as Lalit Kala. Shantamani Kala Kendra derives its name and inspiration from the former Chief Mentor of the JAIN Group of Institutions, the late Professor Shantamani, who was instrumental in developing and instituting the Ph.D. and post-graduate programmes in Performing Arts. In addition, Dr. Shantamani designed a unique course relating to Mind Management and Human Values, which is today being offered to all undergraduate students of the University.

