Celebrating Rakshabandhan with Siblings with Disabilities

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: A lot of us would know what it's like to celebrate Rakshabandhan with our siblings. But what's it like with a sibling who is... different? This Rakshabandhan, a powerful new film challenges societal stigmas by bringing to light the often-hidden world of siblings with disabilities and neurodivergence. Produced by Much Much Spectrum, a Mumbai-based social impact storytelling studio, publication and global community, the special Rakshabandhan film - titled 'Growing Up With A Sibling With A Disability' - captures the stories of siblings with disability and neurodivergence. YouTube link: youtu.be/N5ZOOWbODXE Directed by Media Entrepreneur Aditi Gangrade, 'Growing Up With A Sibling With A Disability' speaks to three pairs of Gen Z siblings about their experiences growing up, understanding disability and neurodiversity, supporting and fighting for their beloved siblings, and - from time to time - fighting with them too! The film features three individuals with autism, two with ADHD and one with epilepsy, and speaks to them and their siblings about their experiences in Indian households, schools, playgrounds, and other environments. In a society where disabilities are frequently misunderstood and overlooked, this film offers a refreshing and authentic portrayal of sibling relationships where either one or both siblings are disabled. Through candid moments, shared memories, and heartfelt interactions, the film showcases how these siblings, like any others, engage in the timeless rituals of fighting, loving, and protecting each other -- emphasising that care and support are never a one-way street.

Produced in collaboration with the Mumbai-based non-profit Ummeed Child Development Center, the film is a part of the Developmental Disabilities India (DDI) initiative, supported by HAB Pharmaceuticals and Research Ltd. DDI is an effort to demystify disabilities and neurodivergence for Indians through easy-to-understand social content featuring experts, caregivers, as well as people who have lived experience of disabilities and neurodivergence. This is the third film by Much Much Spectrum released as part of the DDI initiative. The first two - 'Stop Bullying Disabled People - Eye-opening stories of young people with disabilities' and 'Celebrating Neurodiversity Through Art: Autistic singers, dancers & down syndrome model' - were released earlier this year, and have got over 2.5 million views and 5,000+ shares since their release.

"At Much Much Spectrum, we tell stories about social issues pertaining to health, neurodiversity, climate, Gen Z, women, and disability. In India we've seen that families and young people with disabilities often face exclusion in society. Families often either hide that they have a disabled child or they have to fight to get equal treatment. The objective of this film is to destigmatize disabilities and have equal and inclusive spaces for people and families who are different. Ummeed CDC's vision aligns with ours, and us coming together has had significant changes in public behaviours and awareness about disabilities," said Aditi Gangrade, Co-founder and CCO at Much Much Media.

Much Much Spectrum - one of India's biggest storytelling studios and community telling global stories of disability and neurodiversity inclusion - has been chronicling original stories of neurodivergence and disability for over two years now. The company has a community of 50,000+ across socials, and over 75 million+ views on their original content.

Much Much Media LLP was founded by filmmaker Aditi Gangrade and journalist-turned-producer Aalap Deboor, who has previously worked with Vh1, MTV, and One Digital Entertainment. Earlier this year, Gangrade was selected by the Goa Government as an ambassador for Purple Fest '24. The company has produced content for renowned brands including Meta, Mahindra Jawa, Google India, HSBC, Coca Cola Foundation, ICC and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, among others.

"Our objective, as a company, is to tell stories of inclusion. In society, irrespective of what divides us, there's 'much much' more that unites us. And so we strongly believe that when people feel included and understood, they're able to feel their best, do their best, and it's something everyone benefits from. Our stories and community don't discriminate," said Aalap Deboor, Co-founder and CEO at Much Much Media.

Much Much Spectrum, part of Much Much Media, is a data-driven, social impact content studio and consultancy bringing together unique voices to light up shared truths.

Operating at the intersection of a publication, a diverse, global community, and a social impact studio, Much Much Media LLP tells stories about personal journeys that help inform and educate the larger discourse around health, education, employment, inclusion, diversity, and social justice. The narratives not only deepen the collective understanding of various social topics but also inspire action, driving change across broader communities, spaces, institutions and cultures.

