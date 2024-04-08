CGI and Microsoft collaborate to host an insightful conference on how to pioneer Digital Evolution

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8: CGI, (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, hosted Envision 2024, a technology conference powered by Microsoft, in Bengaluru. Themed 'Pioneering Digital Evolution', this event attracted a global audience of dignitaries to exchange on topics such as navigating major transformations in today's economy and the crucial role of skilled professionals, generative AI, digital services, and innovative business models.

The speakers deep-dived into the latest trends and upcoming innovations in AI, data analytics, cloud technologies, the future of retail, technological innovations, case studies on generative AI, cloud trends, and how to strategically leverage automation. Experts from CGI, our partners and clients shared their perspectives on the current tech trends and how to leverage them for business benefits.

On this occasion, Dr Rahul Ghodke, Senior Vice President, CGI Global Technology Operations, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, remarked, "In a digital native era, clients are working on disruptive procurement policies and IT service providers are piloting and deploying emerging technologies which require stricter norms and guardrails. At CGI, we combine innovation with a safety-first approach to engineering AI. As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of emerging technologies, we remain at the forefront, poised to continue driving positive change and delivering business outcomes for our clients and the broader global community."

Representing Microsoft, Aruna Chakkirala, Senior Cloud Solutions Architect, added, "As Generative AI captures our imagination and drives impact, CGI Envision has aptly captured the essence of this AI world and the tools we need to step forward."

Envision 2024 served as a transformative event where global tech leaders and enthusiasts alike were immersed in a dynamic exchange of ideas and profound insights, exploring AI's role in driving the future of business. As the event concluded, the anticipation builds up for the next year, where curious minds will converge again.

