Challenge Your Limits: BMW Motorrad India launches the new BMW S 1000 RR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: The new BMW S 1000 RR has been launched in India on the second day of Auto Expo 2025. This heavily popular super sport bike will be available in the country as a completely built-up unit. Bookings are open now throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network and deliveries will commence from April 2025 onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The new BMW S 1000 RR continues with its endless strive for improvement and success securing its leading position. It is a favourite amongst racing enthusiasts looking out for the next thrill. The new BMW S 1000 RR with even higher track performance is the Superbike icon. BMW Motorrad has once again set emphasis on the sporty aspirations and the BMW DNA, making what's good even better."

The introductory ex-showroom prices starts from:

The BMW S 1000 RR - INR 21,10,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax / cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The dynamic design of the new RR is supported by three attractive colour options - Black Storm Metallic, Bluestone metallic (with Style sport) and Light White solid / M Motorsport (with M Package).

Riders can further customise with two optional packages - Dynamic and M. The Dynamic package sharpens the RR's racing qualities for added performance and comfort. The package includes: DDC electronic chassis, which is exclusive to use in motorsports here, for optimum damping and optimum road contact in every riding situation, additionally Electronic cruise control and heated grips are also included. The M package sharpens the sporty profile of the RR. Exclusive Light white/M Motorsport paintwork is only included in this package and gives the motorcycle a powerful look. The package includes: M Sport seat for optimum support on the hunt for crucial milliseconds. Weight-optimised M Carbon wheels with M Tapes for maximum riding dynamics. In addition, the M footrest system and the black fuel filler cap.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India offers flexible and hassle-free finance solutions. What's more, it goes beyond just motorcycles - with accessories financing, ensuring that you're fully equipped for all your riding experiences. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The new BMW S 1000 RR

The design of the new BMW S 1000 RR impresses with its extremely compact layout and super-sporty appeal that creates perfect harmony for the road and racetrack. The high windscreen, side winglets and partitioning of the lower triple clamp further optimise aerodynamics and help in maintaining the top speed. The winglets on the front fairing of the new RR now produce significantly more aerodynamic downforce - both in an upright riding position and when leaning. At 300 km/h, the downforce has been increased from the previous 17.1 kg to now 23.1 kg. The positive effects include greater rider confidence in the front wheel for even larger lean angles or higher cornering speeds at the same lean angle, as well as reduced wheelie tendency.

Another key point in optimizing aerodynamics is the area around the front wheel. The new RR features brake cooling ducts - known as Brake Ducts - in this area. These are integrated into the new front wheel fender, which has been optimized for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake calipers. They reduce the brake temperature during track use, thereby enhancing performance and providing more consistent brake pressure. The new RR also features asymmetrical design side panels made of plastic, similar to the engine spoiler - inspired by the first-generation RR. While the left side is characterized by a large exit opening for heat dissipation, the right side features a dynamic and distinctive gill design.

The new BMW S 1000 RR features the potent inline-four engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology. The 999cc generates 210 hp at 13,750 rpm to ensure powerful propulsion. The maximum engine speed is 14,600 rpm. The airbox, as on the M RR, features variable intake funnels that optimise charge change and power generation, especially at high engine speeds.

The 6-speed gearbox allows ease of engagement, no slippage and precise shifts. The race tuned anti-hopping clutch with self-reinforcement reduces engine braking and significantly increases safety - especially during braking manoeuvres with simultaneous downshifts. Gear Shift Assistant Pro enables upshifting without clutch actuation and offers perfect acceleration without interrupting traction. It has improved to implement shift request via a torque model and thus enables shifts in all operating ranges.

The heart of the chassis is still the aluminium bridge frame which has received several apertures in the side sections optimising flexibility laterally. One-piece rear swinging arm with underslung sections and the rear wheel is easier to remove and install. The suspension strut is now height-adjustable for custom adjustments. The adjustability of the swinging arm pivot point and the height of the rear end is due to the use of the M Chassis Kit.

The suspension geometry not only improves riding precision, but also increases target accuracy and provides clearer feedback from the front wheel. The bike can be equipped with electronically controlled Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) to adjust damping to Road, Dynamic, Race, For Race Pro 1-3.

The new M short-stroke throttle ensures relaxed throttle control and perfect handling without the need to reposition the hand or twist the wrist. The rotation angle is now 58 degrees instead of the previous 72 degrees. This provides a significant advantage, especially in track use, while maintaining excellent throttle modulation thanks to the corresponding application of the engine management system to the changed rotation angle.

The new RR distinguishes between two riding mode worlds: for the road and for the track. Apart from the four standard riding modes "Rain," "Road," "Dynamic," and "Race", the new BMW S 1000 RR now also includes "Pro Riding Modes" with the additional riding modes "Race Pro 1," "Race Pro 2," and "Race Pro 3" as standard. The "Pro Riding Modes" offers the "Engine Brake" function in the "Race Pro" modes with three levels of adjustability for engine drag torque during deceleration. Another component of "Pro Riding Modes" is the Hill Start Control Pro function. It goes beyond the features of the comfort system Hill Start Control and offers the additional Auto HSC function. In the "Race Pro" riding modes, the ABS function is adjustable in five levels, and the ABS Pro function is correspondingly linked to it. Additionally, the ABS Pro Setting "Slick" accommodates the use of treadless slick tires. For the perfect race starts, riders can activate Launch Control by pressing the start button for more than three seconds during standstill. Pit Lane Limiter enables speed limiting when passing through the pit lane. Hill Start Control Pro facilitates starting on gradients.

The Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) features four fixed basic settings for the respective riding modes "Rain," "Road," "Dynamic," and "Race." In the "Race Pro" riding modes, fine-tuning (+/- shift) is also available. With "Pro Riding Modes," the DTC Wheelie function is also adjustable. It allows the suppression or limitation of wheelies via front wheel lift detection, aiming for maximum acceleration. As another component of "Pro Riding Modes," the Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) supports the rider during braking maneuvers. DBC offers more safety when braking, even in difficult situations, by preventing unintentional throttle activation.

M Brakes are offered as standard on the new BMW S 1000 RR. The supremely effective ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist and ABS Pro 'Slick' setting functions ensure perfect braking. As in the predecessor model, the upside-down fork with a slide tube diameter of 45 mm offers a high degree of brake stability as well as a stable response.

This generation boasts multiple innovations in Coloured 6.5 inch TFT Screen and electrical / electronic system. The new instrument cluster has an optimised display of the rev counter. It has a dashed area and a solid red area controlled by the engine control unit. As a new comfort function, the last selected screen appears on start. Pure Ride screen provides all necessary information for normal operation on road, while the three Core screen displays - CORE Screen 1, CORE Screen 2 and CORE Screen 3 -are designed for the racetrack. CORE Screen 1 focus is on the round rotational-speed sensor, lean angle sensor, DTC and brake secondary indicator. CORE Screen 2 focus is on the round rotational-speed sensor and lap timer including best lap. CORE Screen 3 focus is on bar rotational-speed sensor with lean angle display and lap timer including best lap.

Standard equipment has been expanded to include the lighter M battery and USB charging socket.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 99104 81013; Tel: + 91 124 4566600; Email: Abhay.Dange@bmw.in

Rohneet Naik, Product and Technology Communication, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 98999 65668; Tel: + 91 124 4566600; Email: Rohneet.NR.Naik@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN/

#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorradIndia #BMWMotorrad #ChallengeYourLimits #NeverStopChallenging

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)