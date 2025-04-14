Champions Beach Clubs and Champions Ranch Celebrate Sustainability Momentum at HICSA 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: In alignment with the global call for environmental responsibility, Champions Beach Clubs and Champions Ranch proudly announced their ongoing Sustainability Momentum across all initiatives during the prestigious HICSA 2025 event. Under the banner of #JoinTheMovement, both hospitality destinations have launched wide-ranging campaigns aimed at fostering a more responsible and regenerative future for their guests, communities, and the planet.

"We're not just creating luxurious beach destinations -- we're redefining what responsible hospitality means," said Subhakar Rao, Chairman, Champions Group. "This movement is about building a future that balances well-being, ecology, and experience."

Key Pillars of the Sustainability Movement

Plastic-Free Promise

Champions Ranch and Champions Beach Clubs are actively phasing out single-use plastics, replacing them with refillable glass bottles and biodegradable packaging -- significantly reducing plastic waste across all guest touchpoints.

Zero Waste Commitment

A comprehensive zero-waste initiative has been implemented, ensuring kitchen and packaging waste is either composted or repurposed. Excess food is safely distributed for animal feeding, creating a holistic waste management ecosystem.

Local and Seasonal Sourcing

Ingredients for meals at the Ranch, Food.Fit kitchens, and Beach Clubs are now primarily sourced from on-site and nearby local farms. This practice not only reduces transportation emissions but also ensures fresh, nutrient-rich, seasonal cuisine for guests.

Water Conservation Focus

With the integration of rainwater harvesting systems, smart irrigation technologies, and water-efficient fixtures, Champions Ranch has made significant progress in water conservation while maintaining its lush, green environment.

A Collective Commitment to the Planet

"This journey is only possible because of the unwavering support of our patrons, partners, and team," said Hemamalini Nidamanuri, Managing Director, Champions Group. "We are deeply grateful and inspired to keep innovating in harmony with nature."

Looking Ahead

Champions Ranch and Champions Beach Clubs reaffirm their pledge to remain leaders in sustainable hospitality across India and the UAE. Several new programs and partnerships will be announced in the coming months, further strengthening their commitment to environmental stewardship.

Join the movement and be part of something bigger.

For more details:

Contact: enquiry@championinfratech.com

Visit: www.championinfratech.com

#JoinTheMovement | #SustainabilityAtChampionsRanch | #ChampionsEcoLiving

