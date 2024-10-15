Champions Crowned as Indian Karting Race and Formula Imperial 2024 Reach a Thrilling Conclusion at Buddh International Circuit and Galgotias University

NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15: The thrilling Indian Karting Race and Formula Imperial 2024, organized by Galgotias University and ISIEINDIA, concluded at the iconic Buddh International Circuit after an exhilarating week of fierce competition, innovation, and unmatched engineering prowess. Teams from top engineering institutions across India battled in both combustion and electric vehicle categories, showcasing their technical expertise and driving skills to a nationwide audience. The event saw cuttiedge engineering solutions come to life on the racetrack, with students applying their academic knowledge to real-world challenges in automotive technology. Final Results: Combustion Vehicle Category (Karting Race) * Champion: Team Deuce Racers, LPU Punjab

* Runner-Up: Team Hawks 9.5, Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur

Electric Vehicle Category (Karting Race)

- Winner: Team Voltrons, LPU Punjab

- Runner-Up: Team Niyudrath Karting, MIT Pune

Formula Imperial 2024

* Champion: Team Screw Drivers, Dhole Patil College of Engineering, Pune

* Runner-Up: Team Ashwamadh, NK Orchid College of Engineering, Solapur

Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation and Excellence

The Indian Karting Race and Formula Imperial 2024 event drew participation from some of the brightest engineering minds, enabling them to take on real-world challenges, innovate, and excel. The event, a combination of engineering, motorsports, and hands-on learning, allowed students to develop, design, and race their own vehicles while applying the concepts they learned in classrooms to tangible outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his deep pride and optimism for the future of engineering in India. "At Galgotias University, we are committed to creating platforms that challenge students beyond traditional academics. Events like the Indian Karting Race and Formula Imperial, along with hackathons and innovation contests, provide the opportunities that today's students need. These events give them the chance to apply and grow their learning in ways that a classroom cannot fully provide. It's in these moments of challenge, competition, and collaboration that true learning happens, and students are prepared for the dynamic future of engineering and technology."

Dr Galgotia emphasized the importance of giving students hands-on experience to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. "Our university thrives on innovation, and we are constantly looking to partner with organizations that can help us create experiences that push the limits of our students' potential," he added. "Whether it's racing, hackathons, or other engineering challenges, these platforms are essential in shaping the next generation of leaders and innovators."

Empowering the Next Generation of Engineers

The event was a prime example of collaboration between academia and industry, driving students to apply engineering theories in high-pressure environments. It also showcased the potential of ISIEINDIA's commitment to promoting sustainable mobility and fostering innovation among India's youth.

ISIEINDIA, in partnership with Galgotias University, successfully provided students the opportunity to work on cuttiedge automotive technologies, develop advanced prototypes, and engage in fierce competition, leading to unparalleled growth in their skills and knowledge.

Looking Ahead

With Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Race 2024 setting the stage for future motorsport engineering events, Galgotias University continues its mission to foster an environment that prioritizes hands-on learning, preparing students to excel in both their academic and professional careers.

A big thank you to ISIEINDIA and all the partners, participants, and volunteers for making this event a massive success. Together, we are driving the future of automotive engineering and innovation in India!

