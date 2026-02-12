Chandragiri Properties Launches Premium Plotted Project Chandragiri Hillview In North Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: Realty developer Chandragiri Properties has announced the launch of Chandragiri Hillview, a premium plotted development in North Bengaluru, marking its continued focus on design-led, low-density residential communities. Located just Off NH 44 (Bangalore - Hyderabad Highway), Devanahalli, North Bangalore, the project is positioned amid fast-emerging infrastructure and offers panoramic views of the Nandi Hills.

In a statement, the developer said the project is aimed at buyers seeking land ownership that combines long-term investment value with a serene, nature-oriented lifestyle.

CHANDRAGIRI HILLVIEW PROJECT DETAILS:

Chandragiri Hillview spans 7.5 acres and comprises 87 exclusive residential plots, each measuring 1,800 SQ.FT. The plotted community has been planned around a land-led design philosophy, where natural contours, existing green cover, and open skies guide the layout of roads, parks, and open spaces, the company said 'The project is designed as a low-density development with emphasis on openness, connectivity, and long-term livability'.

DESIGN AND PLANNING APPROACH

According to Chandragiri Properties, Chandragiri Hillview follows a restrained architectural approach that allows the landscape to take precedence. The layout preserves existing trees, enables free flow of light and air, and integrates open spaces to create a calm and balanced living environment. The developer added that the project is intended to evolve into a long-term residential community rather than a short-term real estate offering

LOCATION ADVANTAGE AND CONNECTIVITY

Strategically located in North Bengaluru, Chandragiri Hillview offers strong connectivity to key infrastructure and employment hubs:

- Bangalore - Hyderabad Highway (NH-44) : 5 minutes

- Kempegowda International Airport : 20 minutes

- Proposed Chikkaballapur ORR (8-lane) : Adjacent to the project

- K-Ride Suburban Railway (Upcoming) : 10 minutes

- Proposed Blue Line Metro, Devanahalli: 20 minutes

The project is also within driving distance of KIADB Industrial Park, Devanahalli Business Park, and upcoming aerospace and technology corridors, enhancing its growth prospects.

AMENITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Chandragiri Hillview will feature landscaped parks, cycling and jogging tracks, party lawns, BBQ areas, multipurpose courts, senior citizen zones, and children's play areas. Infrastructure provisions include underground electrical cabling, piped water supply to individual plots, sewage connections, rainwater harvesting systems, asphalted internal roads, walkways, drainage systems, and compound boundaries.

NORTH BENGALURU REAL ESTATE OUTLOOK

North Bengaluru, particularly the Devanahalli - Chikkaballapur belt, continues to witness steady residential demand driven by airport-led development, large-scale infrastructure projects, and expanding commercial zones. With improving physical and social infrastructure, the region has emerged as a key destination for plotted developments and end-user-driven land investments.

ABOUT CHANDRAGIRI PROPERTIES

Founded in 2019, Chandragiri Properties is a real estate development institution focused on design-led residential developments across plotted and apartment formats. The company's portfolio includes Chandragiri Blue Lotus, Chandragiri Horizon, and the newly launched Chandragiri Hillview, reinforcing its presence in North Bengaluru's evolving real estate landscape.

