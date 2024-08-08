Chetu Foundation nurtures a greener future with its sixth annual tree planting event, 'Plant a Promise, Cultivate Hope!'

VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8: The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of global software solutions and support services provider Chetu, recently hosted its sixth annual tree planting event: "Plant a Promise, Cultivate Hope!" More than 70 Chetu team members and a half-dozen community volunteers planted over 300 indigenous trees at three locations in Noida: Electronic City Metro Station Road, Bahlolpur Police Station, and near Chetu's three development campuses. The Foundation carefully chose trees that would flourish in the local climate, enhancing the community's beauty and promoting a healthier environment. "Each tree we plant represents our dedication to a sustainable future," said Manish Tyagi, Human Resources Manager at Chetu. "The Chetu Foundation believes in taking concrete actions to protect and restore our planet, and this annual tree-planting drive exemplifies that belief."

A Chetu team member, Prabhat Kumar, said the event goes beyond environmental action.

"We came together as a community to create a lasting impact," he said. "It's inspiring to see the company's dedication to environmental sustainability and be part of something that benefits the place we call home. It fosters a sense of community and shared purpose."

Yogesh Sidhar, a Chetu Team Lead, added: "Our collective efforts today contributed to a greener future for generations to come. I'm proud to be part of the Chetu Foundation's mission."

The Chetu Foundation's commitment to a greener future extends beyond tree planting. Informative sessions on Saturday included tree care, native species, and deforestation, which taught participants how to become active guardians of the environment.

About Chetu India:

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning software solutions and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a complimentary Training & Development Centre for the local community, Chetu's Noida campus also features modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their own philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-355-6282

