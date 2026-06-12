PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Liases Foras, an independent real estate research and analytics firm, has released its latest report titled "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Emerging as Maharashtra's Next Real Estate Hub", highlighting the city's transformation into one of Maharashtra's most promising Tier-II real estate markets.

- Paithan Road and Beed Bypass Positioned as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Most Promising Real Estate Corridors Amid Industrial Expansion and Infrastructure Growth: Liases Foras Report

The report identifies the convergence of large-scale industrial investments, expanding infrastructure networks, improving regional connectivity, and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) as the key drivers reshaping the city's real estate landscape. Backed by established industrial clusters and the emergence of Bidkin MIDC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is evolving from a traditional manufacturing center into a diversified economic and investment destination.

According to the report, Beed Bypass Road and Paithan Road have emerged as the city's most attractive investment corridors owing to strong absorption levels, superior connectivity, and significant future development potential.

Key findings from the report:

- Industrial clusters across Waluj, Chikalthana, Shendra, and Bidkin drive employment, making the city one of Maharashtra's largest manufacturing hubs. AURIC and the Shendra-Bidkin industrial corridor are emerging as major growth catalysts aligned with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

- The Samruddhi Expressway has strengthened Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's position as a strategic growth center between Mumbai and Nagpur.

- South-East and South-West suburbs account for nearly 60% of the city's residential development activity and dominates in terms of supply and absorption.

- Beed Bypass Road and Paithan Road record the highest transaction activity, have emerged as the city's most attractive real estate

- Open plots on Beed Bypass Road are expected to witness stronger appreciation, reaching nearly ₹5,500 per sq ft by in the near future.

- Rental values across the city's key residential corridors are projected to grow at 3.2 -4.4 % annually.

The report highlights a shift in urban growth towards the southern and south-eastern corridors of the city. While Paithan Road has emerged as a premium residential destination driven by stronger social infrastructure and connectivity, Beed Bypass Road offers significant long-term investment potential due to larger land availability, affordable entry prices, and future development opportunities.

"Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is witnessing the convergence of industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, and urban development. The city offers significant land availability and affordability advantages. As DMIC-led investments, industrial expansion, and connectivity improvements continue to attract industries and employment, demand for residential and commercial real estate is expected to strengthen considerably over the coming decade creating a strong foundation for long-term real estate appreciation," according to Mr. Pankaj Kapoor, Director, Liases Foras.

Supported by its strategic location on the Samruddhi Expressway, expanding industrial ecosystem, and growing urban population, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is steadily positioning itself as one of Maharashtra's most attractive emerging real estate markets, with Paithan Road and Beed Bypass Road leading the next phase of growth.

About Liases Foras

Liases Foras is India's premier independent, non-broking real estate research company. With no brokerage or development interests, the firm has provided impartial, data-driven market intelligence to investors, financial institutions, and policymakers since 1998. The full white paper "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Emerging as Maharashtra's Next Real Estate Hub" is available upon request.

Download the complete report: - https://bit.ly/43NvTSB

Media Contact

Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd. S-6, Pinnacle Business Park, Mahakali Caves Road, MIDC Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093

M: +91 9833344500 | E: contact@liasesforas.com | W: www.liasesforas.com

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