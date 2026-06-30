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Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp introduces usernames: What is it, how it works, and how to reserve

WhatsApp introduces usernames: What is it, how it works, and how to reserve

WhatsApp has started username reservations, allowing users to claim a unique handle before the feature rolls out later this year for messaging without sharing phone numbers

WhatsApp usernames

Users can reserve a WhatsApp username that can later be used to connect without sharing a phone number

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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WhatsApp has started rolling out reservations for usernames, a feature that will let users connect with others without sharing their phone numbers. While the username system is not yet live, users in eligible regions can begin reserving a unique username ahead of the broader rollout planned later this year. The feature is aimed at giving users another way to start conversations while keeping their phone numbers private.

How it works

Currently, a phone number is required to connect with someone on WhatsApp. Once usernames are available, users can choose to share a unique username instead when initiating conversations. The platform says there will be no public directory or username suggestions, meaning someone will need to know the exact username to contact another user for the first time.
 
WhatsApp is also introducing an optional "username key". If enabled, anyone messaging a user for the first time through their username will need to enter this key before a conversation can begin.

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Will you still need a phone number?

A phone number will still be required to create and use a WhatsApp account. The username does not replace the phone number for account registration. Instead, it provides an alternative way to connect with new contacts without revealing the number during the first interaction. Users can also change or remove their username at any time.

When will the change roll out?

Username reservations begin this week and will be rolled out gradually. Users will receive an in-app notification when reservations become available in their country. The ability to use usernames for messaging will arrive later this year as WhatsApp expands the feature globally over the coming months.

How to reserve a username

Once the feature is available, users can reserve a username by updating to the latest version of WhatsApp and navigating to Settings > Account > Username. 
 
The app will notify users when reservations are enabled in their region. 
 
Meta said businesses, creators and organisations will also be able to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames on WhatsApp to maintain consistency across its platforms.

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Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp update WhatsApp features

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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