FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 schedule, live match time and streaming

The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has finally come to an end, and the knockout picture is complete. Austria and Algeria claimed the final two places in the Round of 32 after an extraordinary 3-3 draw, while defending champions Argentina wrapped up Group J with a comfortable victory over Jordan.

The expanded 48-team format has delivered one of the most diverse knockout line-ups in World Cup history. Traditional powerhouses remain in contention, but African and Asian nations have also produced memorable campaigns, ensuring the Round of 32 features teams from every major footballing continent.

African teams dominate the expanded format

The biggest story of the group stage has been the outstanding performance of African nations.

Six African teams have booked places in the Round of 32, highlighting the continent's growing strength on football's biggest stage.

* South Africa topped their group.

* Morocco once again impressed with disciplined defensive football.

* Ivory Coast progressed comfortably.

* Senegal survived as one of the best third-placed teams.

* Ghana qualified after a spirited campaign.

* Algeria snatched qualification dramatically following their draw against Austria.

Debutants Cabo Verde have arguably been the tournament's surprise package. The island nation stunned Uruguay to qualify for the knockout rounds and now face defending champions Argentina in what promises to be one of the most fascinating ties of the Round of 32.

DR Congo also kept their World Cup dream alive after squeezing into the knockout stage, setting up a blockbuster meeting with England.

Asian football continues its upward rise

Asian football has continued its steady progress at the World Cup. Japan once again emerged as the continent's standard bearer, playing fearless attacking football to set up a heavyweight clash with five-time champions Brazil.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixtures (IST) Match Date Time South Africa 0-1 Canada 29/06/26 Finished Brazil vs Japan 29/06/26 22:30:00 Germany vs Paraguay 30/06/26 02:30:00 Netherlands vs Morocco 30/06/26 06:30:00 Ivory Coast vs Norway 30/06/26 22:30:00 France vs Sweden 01/07/26 02:30:00 Mexico vs Ecuador 01/07/26 06:30:00 England vs DR Congo 01/07/26 21:30:00 Belgium vs Senegal 02/07/26 01:30:00 USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 02/07/26 05:30:00 Spain vs Austria 03/07/26 00:30:00 Portugal vs Croatia 03/07/26 04:30:00 Switzerland vs Algeria 03/07/26 08:30:00 Australia vs Egypt 03/07/26 23:30:00 Argentina vs Cabo Verde 04/07/26 03:30:00 Colombia vs Ghana 04/07/26 07:00:00 Australia also qualified after another disciplined campaign and will now face Egypt in the Round of 32. The expanded tournament has allowed more Asian teams to showcase their quality, with several sides proving they can consistently compete against established football nations.

Heavyweight clashes headline knockout stage

Several blockbuster ties await as the tournament enters its business end. Brazil's meeting with Japan could become one of the standout matches of the round, with Japan's high-intensity pressing and technical quality expected to test the South Americans.

Spain face one of the tournament's surprise packages in Austria, while Portugal take on Croatia in a clash featuring Cristiano Ronaldo against one of Europe's most experienced sides. England meet DR Congo, France face Sweden, and Belgium take on Senegal in another intriguing European-African showdown.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 RO32: South Africa vs Canada live match time (IST), streaming Meanwhile, Argentina begin the defence of their World Cup crown against Cabo Verde, whose remarkable journey has already become one of the stories of the tournament.

Messi and Ronaldo on opposite sides of the draw

One of the biggest talking points from the Round of 32 bracket is that football's two greatest icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, remain on opposite halves of the draw. That means the two legends cannot meet before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, keeping alive the possibility of one last World Cup showdown between them.

Argentina and Portugal both topped their respective groups' knockout paths, ensuring they remain separated until the title clash. If both continue winning, fans could witness the most anticipated final in World Cup history.

Lionel Messi's road to the final

Argentina begin their knockout campaign against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. If Lionel Scaloni's side progress, they could potentially face Ghana in the Round of 16 before a likely quarter-final against either Netherlands or Morocco.

A semi-final could then pit Argentina against Brazil, Japan, Germany or France, depending on how the draw unfolds. While Argentina remain favourites in their section, potential meetings with Brazil or France would represent major hurdles before reaching the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo's road to the final

Portugal's journey starts against Croatia in the Round of 32, before a possible Round of 16 clash against Switzerland or Algeria.

Should Roberto Martinez's side continue progressing, a quarter-final against Spain appears the biggest obstacle, while England and Belgium are among the strongest potential semi-final opponents.

Portugal's side of the bracket appears balanced but features fewer traditional tournament favourites compared to Argentina's half.

Who has the easier route?

On paper, Portugal appear to have the slightly more difficult path. Portugal will face Croatia, Spain and England who are formidable opponents.

Argentina, meanwhile, could encounter Cape Verde, Ghana, Netherlands/Morocco and then potentially Brazil or France before even reaching the title match.

That said, knockout football rarely follows predictions. Morocco, Japan, Ghana and several African nations have already shown they can upset established powers, meaning neither Messi nor Ronaldo can afford to look too far ahead. FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live telecast: All FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches will be telecasted live on the Unite8 Sports network FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live streaming: All FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in India.