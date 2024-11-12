Chitkara University launches Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab, launches Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence, recognizing the contribution of Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, a listed B2B SaaS FinTech. The Centre is the first of its kind within a university setting and aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the rapidly expanding financial technology sector, offering students a unique blend of academic learning and industry-driven expertise.

The launch of the Centre marks a significant milestone in India's ambition to lead the global FinTech revolution, by equipping young professionals with the necessary skills to excel in this dynamic industry. The Centre will offer a specialized curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, preparing students for the real-world challenges of the FinTech ecosystem.

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "The launch of the Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence is a milestone that is especially close to my heart, as it reflects my deep commitment to giving back to the FinTech sector and creating new FinTech opportunities for professionals. This Centre will bridge the crucial gap between academia and industry, offering a unique curriculum that integrates theoretical learning with hands-on training, ensuring that students are not only academically equipped but also industry ready. By nurturing the next generation of FinTech leaders, the Centre will contribute to India's vision of building a skilled workforce capable of driving the global FinTech revolution."

As the FinTech sector continues to experience exponential growth in India, fuelled by innovations in digital banking, mobile payments, and investment technologies, the demand for skilled professionals in areas like product management, data science, cybersecurity, and digital compliance has never been greater. The Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence will help fill this gap by providing students with not just academic training but a platform to engage directly with industry pioneers, equipping them with the knowledge and networks to excel in the competitive FinTech job market.

"We are proud to establish The Dr. Raj P. Narayanam FinTech Centre of Excellence at Chitkara University," said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University. "This initiative marks a new chapter in industry-focused education. With emphasis on FinTech, it will equip our students with the practical skills, insights, and industry connections needed to thrive in a fast-evolving sector. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this Centre will create for students and its contribution to driving innovation in FinTech across India."

India's Growing FinTech Landscape

India's FinTech sector has witnessed a rapid surge in recent years, driven by increasing internet penetration, a growing number of tech-savvy consumers, and government-backed initiatives like Digital India and UPI (Unified Payments Interface). As India continues to be a global hub for financial technology, the need for a highly skilled workforce is critical to sustaining this growth and ensuring the country's leadership in the sector.

Chitkara University's new Centre of Excellence stands poised to play a pivotal role in meeting this demand by providing world-class education and industry exposure to its students. Through this initiative, Chitkara University is not only enhancing its academic offerings but also contributing significantly to India's broader goal of becoming a global leader in FinTech innovation.

About Dr. Raj P. Narayanam

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam is a distinguished entrepreneur and the Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, a prominent player in the Spend Management Solutions space, which operates in the B2B2C domain. Under his leadership Zaggle has grown into a multi-country operations and from a bootstrapped venture into a listed company, with shares traded on the NSE (ZAGGLE) and BSE (543985).

Dr. Raj has been widely recognized for his contributions to the FinTech industry and entrepreneurship. Notable accolades include being named the 'Fintech Leader of the Year' for 2024-2025 by Business World and ranking among the Top 50 Indian Digital Finance Influencers of 2024. His entrepreneurial achievements have earned him several prestigious awards, including the Pride of Telangana Award and the Entrepreneur Excellence Award by the state of Telangana's Accelerator T-Hub.

Dr. Raj has also been featured in IIFL Hurun's Rich List 2023, which highlights him as one of the richest Indians. His career achievements culminated in receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Startup Foundation in 2024.

Raj's journey is one of remarkable resilience, underscored by grit, dedication, perseverance, and hard work. His inspiring leadership continues to shape the future of financial technology and the broader business ecosystem in India.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-driven education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships. Chitkara University aims to produce graduates who are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of a fast-evolving global marketplace.

